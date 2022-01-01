Lori MackHost, Morning Edition
Lori Connecticut Public's Morning Edition host.
She came to WNPR after working as News Operations Coordinator for WCBS Radio in New York City, covering stories for one of the nation's largest AM news stations. She went on to work as a reporter and afternoon news anchor with WWYZ and WATR in Waterbury, Connecticut. Lori also helped to start a morning drive show for the Fox News Radio Network in New York.
She lives in Branford with her daughter.
-
Steps you can take to lessen your chances of getting Covid-19 from holiday gatherings and travel.
-
Lori Mack interviews Avelo's CEO, Andrew Levy, about the airline's new flights from New Haven to six Florida cities.
-
Mohammad Serweri worked for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. In 2017, he fled his home country and resettled with his wife and young son in Connecticut. He reacts to the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.
-
Pet owners in Connecticut are complaining of excessively long wait times for nonemergency appointments with their veterinarians. Many practices are…
-
Prisoners in Connecticut wouldn't have to pay to make phone calls under a proposed law. They now pay some of the highest phone rates in the country.
-
Telephone calls were a lifeline for Hartford resident Diane Lewis when her son was incarcerated.“I made these phone calls priority over everything, before…
-
Connecticut state police say the gunshots fired at the state Capitol over the holiday weekend are linked to a series of similar incidents in Southington.…
-
Hartford police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in the South End of Hartford. Police say Makhi Buckly was found…
-
A five-year-old girl was found safe inside a stolen car early this morning. Wolcott police say the girl was in the backseat of the car when it was stolen…
-
April is National Poetry Month. It’s a time to celebrate poets and their craft. So we asked Hartford’s poet laureate, Frederick-Douglass Knowles II, if he…