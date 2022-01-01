Diane OrsonDeputy News Director / Southern CT Bureau Chief
Diane Orson is CT Public Radio's Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now. Diane spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.
Her story about an 83-year old atomic veteran placed first in the Public Media Journalists Association 2021 national arts awards. She is the co-recipient of a 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for a video based on that story.
Diane also co-produced a piece of radio nostalgia about New Haven's Shubert Theater that received a Peabody Award.
Diane is an active professional musician. She and her husband are the parents of two very cool adult children.
Conn. mother waits to hear if she’ll be deported, as new immigration enforcement guidelines take effectA Connecticut mother of two awaits word on whether she’ll be granted legal status in the U.S., or face deportation to Honduras. This, as new Biden administration guidelines for immigration enforcement have just taken effect.
Alex Jones lost a defamation case brought on by families of some of the 26 victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre in Newtown, Conn.
A Connecticut judge has issued a sweeping ruling against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, finding him liable in a long-running defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
Theaters around Connecticut are reopening after their pandemic shutdowns. The Ivoryton Playhouse in Essex is featuring the premiere of a new play with music. "The Porch on Windy Hill" explores cultural connections that have long been part of traditional American music, set against a backdrop of division and anti-Asian racism within one American family.
As we approach this year’s anniversary of Sept. 11, we hear from young people with little or no memory of the attacks.
Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island.
The support and attention of an adult is often the key that helps a student unlock potential and find academic success. Two recent college graduates in…
Last week the Biden administration ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to close a detention facility in Massachusetts that has held many people…
Richard Marvin Thompson pulled his truck into a rest stop to take our phone call.“I’m currently on the road. I’m working. I’m headed to make a delivery in…
Chris Comfort says that at the start of the pandemic, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London didn’t see a lot of COVID-19 patients. But he and other…