Diane Orson is CT Public Radio's Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now. Diane spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.

Her story about an 83-year old atomic veteran placed first in the Public Media Journalists Association 2021 national arts awards. She is the co-recipient of a 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for a video based on that story.

Diane also co-produced a piece of radio nostalgia about New Haven's Shubert Theater that received a Peabody Award.

Diane is an active professional musician. She and her husband are the parents of two very cool adult children.