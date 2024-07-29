Listening back to "Unforgetting – Restoring and Reclaiming Connecticut’s Hidden Histories"
Slavery has deep roots in Connecticut. Enslaved people built much of the foundation of Connecticut. But this history isn’t usually taught in schools.
Today, we listen back to a Connecticut Museum of Culture and History panel discussion about that hidden history featuring Connecticut Public’s Diane Orson. Diane is the host of Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery.
The five-part podcast sheds light on this past but also looks to the future. Later this hour, you’ll hear a preview of an episode about an enslaved musician Sawney Freeman and the people bringing his melodies to life today.
You can hear all the Unforgotten episodes by visiting ctpublic.org/unforgotten.
GUESTS:
- Diane Orson: Special Correspondent at Connecticut Public and longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. She led the reporting for “Unforgotten” and hosted the five-part podcast.
- David Blight: Sterling Professor of American History at Yale University
- Pat Wilson Pheanious: Former Connecticut State Representative. Her ancestors were memorialized with Witness Stones.
- Akeia Dibaros Gomes: senior curator of Maritime Social Histories at the Mystic Seaport Museum
