Where We Live

Listening back to "Unforgetting – Restoring and Reclaiming Connecticut’s Hidden Histories"

By Tess Terrible,
Diane OrsonCatherine Shen
Published July 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Pat Wilson Pheanious and Cheo Hodari Coker interviewed at Hyland House in Guilford, Connecticut. Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery. Still Image. Montros and Phillis Segment.
Meghan Lyden
/
Connecticut Public
Pat Wilson Pheanious and Cheo Hodari Coker interviewed at Hyland House in Guilford, Connecticut. Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery. Still Image. Montros and Phillis Segment.

Slavery has deep roots in Connecticut. Enslaved people built much of the foundation of Connecticut. But this history isn’t usually taught in schools. 

Today, we listen back to a Connecticut Museum of Culture and History panel discussion about that hidden history featuring Connecticut Public’s Diane Orson. Diane is the host of Unforgotten: Connecticut’s Hidden History of Slavery.

The five-part podcast sheds light on this past but also looks to the future. Later this hour, you’ll hear a preview of an episode about an enslaved musician Sawney Freeman and the people bringing his melodies to life today.

You can hear all the Unforgotten episodes by visiting ctpublic.org/unforgotten.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
