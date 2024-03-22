© 2024 Connecticut Public

Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery

By Diane Orson,
Cassandra Basler
Published March 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT

Today, we're airing the first and second episode of the new podcast Unforgotten.

It’s a history lesson many of us didn’t get in school: Slavery has deep roots in Connecticut and across New England. Enslaved people helped build the foundation of much of this state.

In this five-episode podcast from reporter and producer Diane Orson and editorial consultant and curator Frank Mitchell talk about efforts to shed light on this history and they explore why it matters.

Visit ctpublic.org/unforgotten to learn more, including videos, photos and digital stories.

Diane Orson
Diane Orson is a special correspondent with Connecticut Public. She is a longtime reporter and contributor to National Public Radio. Her stories have been heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition and Here And Now. Diane spent seven years as CT Public Radio's local host for Morning Edition.
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler oversees Connecticut Public’s flagship daily news programs, Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and coordinates breaking news coverage on the air, online and in your morning email inbox. Her reporting has aired nationally on NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Here & Now.
