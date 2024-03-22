Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery

Today, we're airing the first and second episode of the new podcast Unforgotten.

It’s a history lesson many of us didn’t get in school: Slavery has deep roots in Connecticut and across New England. Enslaved people helped build the foundation of much of this state.

In this five-episode podcast from reporter and producer Diane Orson and editorial consultant and curator Frank Mitchell talk about efforts to shed light on this history and they explore why it matters.

Visit ctpublic.org/unforgotten to learn more, including videos, photos and digital stories.