© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Living affordability advocates want to redefine what it means to be impoverished

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published January 9, 2026 at 4:13 PM EST
Close up above top view woman holds her head with hands feels desperate after calculating expenses having financial problems, lack of money pay bills domestic household utilities, high taxes concept
fizkes
/
Getty Images
In 2025, to qualify for Medicaid and certain federal social service programs, a family of two must not earn more than $21,150, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services. But, advocates like Lisa Tepper Bates, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Connecticut say that income level leaves out families who are struggling.

Living affordability advocates are pushing for a redefining of what it means to be impoverished in America.

The current federal poverty level was established in the 1960s and is outdated, according to United Way.

Under the federal poverty level, 11% of Connecticut families were financially insecure in 2023. United Way officials say that number should be closer to 40%.

In 2025, to qualify for Medicaid and certain federal social service programs, a family of two must not earn more than $21,150, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

But, advocates like Lisa Tepper Bates, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Connecticut say that income level leaves out families who are struggling.

“Eligibility for benefits are in large part keyed to the federal poverty line out of an understanding that the federal poverty line reflects who is struggling. It does not,” Tepper-Bates said. “We believe that the focal point of public policy should be geared to who is actually making what it takes to pay the true cost of living in that given economy, like Connecticut.”

United Way is pushing for the federal government to follow a model akin to the organization’s ALICE study, or Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed.

The ALICE model measures how many families are earning too much to qualify for federal assistance, but not enough to live comfortably.

Nationwide, about 42% of families live below the ALICE threshold. Forty percent of Connecticut families fall belong the ALICE threshold, according to the 2025 report.

“The federal poverty line tells you nothing more than who is the poorest of the poor in our country. For most Americans, what they most want to know is, what does it actually take to make ends meet?” Tepper-Bates said.

For income constrained families, housing costs are some of the biggest burdens, according to the report.

The 2025 report shows that 73% of all Connecticut renter households below the ALICE threshold were rent burdened, meaning they pay nearly a third or more of their income on rent and utilities.

Hundreds of people recently gathered at a conference in the historic Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort to discuss ways to increase options for income constrained families.

Angela Williams, Chief Executive Officer of United Way Worldwide, said systemic issues prevent families from earning enough to live comfortably.

“They don't always get ahead because they're held down by systems that offer just enough to keep them from drowning, but not enough to pull them out of the deep water and onto dry land,” Williams said.

ALICE families often have difficulty accessing transportation, higher education and childcare. Williams said ALICE families are unable to thrive.

“To be thriving means being able to afford rent and groceries, to afford medical care and child care, to meet all your basic needs while also being able to save money for retirement and to make the car payments and have a few extra dollars left over to get your child a gift for the holidays or their extracurricular activities at schools, to be able to enjoy life,” Williams said.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.