How the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is impacting home energy costs in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:39 PM EST
“It makes a big difference to them, but it doesn't solve all of their energy costs for the year. So that $500 is just not going to go as far,”said Chief Policy and Public Affairs Officer for Generation Power CT Gannon Long at the Capitol Building in Hartford, Connecticut on March 3, 2025.
Abby Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Generation Power CT, the nonprofit formerly known as Operation Fuel, is accepting applications for fuel assistance until Mar. 10. But, with rising oil costs, the funds may not provide recipients with as much relief as previous years.

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran caused oil costs to rise by double digits over recent days, according to the Connecticut Energy Marketers’ Association.

The increase in oil costs is particularly damaging to low income families who rely on fuel and energy assistance programs to stay warm, according to Association President Chris Herb.

“Not only is it cold, but as we see conflict in Iran occurring, we have seen one of the most massive price spikes in history, putting additional burdens on these families,” Herb said. “Requiring an extra delivery or two this year because of the severe cold weather, or what we're seeing in the oil markets with prices spiking, this couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Generation Power CT is the state’s largest and oldest fuel fund. The program provides direct financial support for home energy costs to families who earn up to 75% of the state median income, which equates to about $78,000 annually for two-income households.

Qualified applicants can receive up to $500 annually for energy costs.

But with heightened oil costs, many families may still not see that much financial relief even after receiving the assistance, according to Chief Policy and Public Affairs Officer for Generation Power CT Gannon Long.

“It makes a big difference to them, but it doesn't solve all of their energy costs for the year. So that $500 is just not going to go as far,” Long said.

Generation Power should be able to serve the same number of customers as previous years, Long said.

Generation Power is expecting to serve about 2,000 families during the March cycle.

Long said the recent double digit increases in oil prices over the last few days indicates it will be challenging for the organization, its vendors and the state to make sure residents are able to have adequate energy and fuel services.

An increase in reliable funding would help alleviate concerns over providing enough for applicants, according to Long.

“That's why it's just important for us to be able to have more predictable funding and just kind of stable funding that we can rely on and plan for,” Long said.

State Rep. Jilian Gilchrest, a Democrat who represents West Hartford, said the legislature may need to draw from the state’s emergency fund to help residents with fuel costs.

“The emergency fund was set aside for this very instance when the federal government makes a decision that then negatively impacts the state of Connecticut,” Gilchrest said.
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
