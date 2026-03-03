Access Health CT recruiting brokers, seeks to reduce uninsured rates

Access Health CT – Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace – has opened the applications window to its Broker Academy Program.

The program is offered free of cost to participants who are recruited and trained to become licensed health insurance brokers and community resources for people living in areas with high uninsured rates, Access Health CT said in a statement.

“The Broker Academy has made a meaningful impact in its first five years,” said James Michel, CEO of Access Health CT.

“These brokers are strengthening connections within communities in need and providing free enrollment support. The Broker Academy is an important part of our efforts to reduce the uninsured rate and close gaps in health coverage," he said.

Nearly a half of members enrolled in the exchange worked with a broker during the recent open enrollment period.

Applicants must be 18 or older, hold a high school diploma or GED, provide between one and three letters of recommendation and have community service experience.

The deadline to apply is March 31.