CT sees record enrollments on state health insurance exchange, bucking national trends 

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published February 20, 2026 at 1:43 PM EST
FILE: Access Health CT CEO James Michel speaks as he joins the Connecticut Congressional Delegation to discuss the urgent need for Congress to maintain longstanding Affordable Care Act tax credits in a government funding bill at the Access Health CT Hartford office on October 3rd 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Access Health CT CEO James Michel speaks as he joins the Connecticut Congressional Delegation to discuss the urgent need for Congress to maintain longstanding Affordable Care Act tax credits in a government funding bill at the Access Health CT Hartford office on October 3rd 2025.

Connecticut reported a record number of enrollments on Access Health CT, the state’s health care exchange, bucking national trends.

Enrollments rose to 157,246 people, a 4% increase from last year. In contrast, thousands of people were expected to be priced out of the exchange after federal Republican lawmakers failed to extend premium tax credits made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act under the Biden administration.

Those credits expired at the end of December, driving an enrollment drop of more than a million people across the country.

Connecticut’s reported enrollment increase is a result of the state funding to close the federal gap and expanded outreach by navigators and mobile enrollment specialists, according to Access Health CT. Enrollments began to rise after the state diverted $70 million in emergency money to backstop premium payments for qualifying residents.

“Having coverage means access to preventive care, prescriptions and protection from unexpected medical costs,” said James Michel, CEO of Access Health CT. “With monthly premium costs increasing following the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits, the financial help announced by Gov. Lamont is helping ensure thousands of Connecticut residents can still access coverage for themselves and their families.”

This rise in enrollment was also driven by outreach efforts over the past several months, officials said. Navigators worked with customers statewide, and mobile enrollment specialists were added to the Health Equity and Outreach team to hold enrollment events across Connecticut.

Also, last summer, Access Health CT began urging customers to work with certified brokers for the upcoming open enrollment period who could better explain the changes and are the only ones who can recommend plans for their customers.

Data showed that in addition to health plans, more residents – 19,416 people – are now enrolled in dental coverage through the exchange, representing a 9% increase in dental enrollment over 2025.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

