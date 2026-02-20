Former New Haven police chief charged in connection with alleged embezzlement

New Haven’s former police chief was charged Friday on allegations he embezzled more than $85,000 from the City of New Haven.

Karl Jacobson turned himself in on an arrest warrant and was released with a bond of $150,000.

Jacobson is charged with two counts of first degree larceny by defrauding a public community. Prosecutors allege Jacobson used money taken from police funds to deposit checks into his personal account.

“An allegation of embezzlement by a police official is a serious matter and potentially undermines public confidence in the criminal justice system,” Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin said in a statement.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called it a "a sad day" for the city. He said Jacobson dedicated his life to public service and "was someone whom many in our city deeply respected."

"However, no one is above the law and that includes the chief of police," Elicker said in a statement. "The theft and misuse of taxpayer funds was not only a crime, but also a breach of public trust for which former Chief Jacobson must be held accountable."

Funds go missing

Investigators say $81,500 was unaccounted for or misappropriated from the New Haven Police Department Narcotic Enforcement Program Fund between January 1, 2024, and January 5, 2026.

That’s a fund set up to pay confidential informants who assist in narcotics investigations.

In a January press conference shortly after Jacobson abruptly retired, Elicker said Jacobson admitted to taking $10,000, but noted that the final number would be confirmed through an investigation.

An investigation of bank records showed checks associated with that informant fund were allegedly deposited into Jacobson’s personal checking account.

Additional investigation showed two checks totaling $4,000 were also allegedly embezzled from the New Haven Police Activity League Fund.

In total, investigators said $85,500 in police funds were taken by the former chief.

In a statement, Jacobson’s defense attorney Gregory Cerritelli said he was “yet to receive any discovery from the state so I cannot respond to the specific allegations.”

“But I will remind everyone that an arrest is not evidence of guilt and allegations are not proof,” he continued. “This is the beginning of a very long process. I urge everyone to keep an open mind and avoid a rush to judgment.

Reforms in place, mayor says

Elicker said new protocols are in place to protect city funds.

"Funds allocated for the police department’s Confidential Informant program will be properly safeguarded and properly used to investigate and solve crimes and to identify criminals and bring them to justice," Elicker said.

Jacobson appears to have acted alone in taking the money, investigators said.

“After an extensive review, investigators determined that no other members of the New Haven Police Department were involved or acted as co-conspirators in the misuse of these funds,” a statement from the state’s Division of Criminal Justice reads.

Jacobson had been with the department for 15 years before being named chief. He previously served in the East Providence Police Department in Rhode Island for nine years.

Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill and the Associated Press contributed to this story.