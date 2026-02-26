Healthy Brain Moments
Healthy Brain Moments are a series of one-minute interviews exploring how everyday choices can support long-term brain health and reduce the risk of dementia. Each episode highlights scientifically backed, modifiable risk factors across key domains — including vascular health, movement, nutrition, cognitive training, and social connection — offering practical, real-world steps listeners can take at any stage of life. Listen to learn how small, consistent actions today can help strengthen brain health for the years ahead.
Dr. Kivipelto is best known for leading the landmark FINGER study, the first large clinical trial to show that dementia risk can be reduced through a combination of lifestyle changes—such as healthy diet, physical activity, cognitive training, and cardiovascular risk management. Read Dr. Kivipelto’s full biography.
Brain Health Minute 2: Why Midlife Matters
Brain changes often begin decades before symptoms appear. Dr. Kivipelto discusses why managing blood pressure, weight, activity levels, and other midlife risk factors are critical for protecting long-term brain health.
Brain Health Minute 1: What Actually Protects the Brain
Dr. Miia Kivipelto explains how up to 45% of dementias may be prevented using modifiable lifestyle interventions. Learn how combining movement, nutrition, cognitive engagement, social connection, and vascular health can help protect the brain and memory over time.