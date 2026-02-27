Meet Waterbury’s Dominican mayor for the day

Dominican community members of Waterbury had one of their own at the mayor’s desk Friday. Ramón Adonis Terrero Arache was symbolically named Mayor for the Day, as the Dominican Republic celebrated 182 years of independence.

“It’s emotional being here,” Terrero Arache said while inside the mayor’s office at Waterbury City Hall, “representing my city, my Dominican community, and I feel like I am also representing all Hispanics here in the state of Connecticut. It’s truly moving.”

Terrero Arache received seven certificates and plaques proclaiming his title for the day and recognizing his accomplishments. Connecticut elected officials and community leaders presented them during a ceremony held at city hall Friday morning.

His daughter, Shaina Terrero Ortiz, gave him a tight squeeze behind the mayor’s desk after the ceremony.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public In the Waterbury mayor's office, Ramón Adonis Terrero Arache and his daughter Shania Terrero Ortiz hug after Arache was named Mayor for the Day on Friday, Feb. 27 at Waterbury City Hall.

Terrero Ortiz said her father is a hardworking immigrant and business owner.

“We were in survival mode at some point in our lives, and now we're not. We've grown, and that's something that we always thank God for,” Terrero Ortiz said.

A proud Dominican family man

Terrero Arache immigrated to the United States in November 1999. He recalled the move as a fearful and optimistic time.

“I came with a lot of fear because they told me it was difficult, especially for me since I didn't speak the language, but I came very positive, because my goal was to help my family since they needed me,” Terrero Arache said.

His first goal when he arrived was to buy a home for his wife and two daughters.

“Thank God I did it. It was such a joy to see my youngest daughter crying,” Terrero Arache said. “[She said], ‘Oh, Daddy, I never thought we'd have a house.’”

Over the years, Terrero Arache has also dedicated himself to public service for the Latino community both in Waterbury and in the Dominican Republic.

Terrero Arache said he helped organize one of the first Dominican clubs in Waterbury and put together a Dominican volleyball team. According to Terrero Ortiz, he also sponsored a baseball organization back in his hometown in the Dominican Republic.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Ramón Adonis Terrero Arache claps during a ceremony held by the Town of Waterbury recognizing him as the Mayor for the Day on Friday, Feb. 27 at Waterbury City Hall.

“I believe that the future of towns lies in education and sports,” Terrero Arache said. “If a child plays sports and becomes a professional, whether it's baseball, soccer, or basketball, it's a success for the community and the family. If a child graduates with a law degree, that's another privilege.”

Terrero Arache also promotes cultural programs and encourages Latinos in his community to participate.

“I always try to make sure we don't lose sight of our roots,” he said. “Every time we have the opportunity to do something where we can raise our flag, I'm looking for Dominicans wherever they are, [and telling them] ‘Look, Fulano (a Dominican way of saying ‘so-and-so’), we have this thing.’”

The City of Waterbury holds numerous symbolic mayor of the day ceremonies for a variety of cultural community groups. According to Mayor Paul K. Pernerewski, they’re a way of remembering the efforts of immigrants in the United States.

Dominican, Puerto Rican and Latino power

Tomas Olivo was the Dominican Mayor for the Day in 2025. Seeing the title carry on to another community member is both uplifting and healing, Olivo said.

“Sometimes we only focus on the negative. It's good to also focus on the positive, and we have to do more of that,” Olivo said.

Terrero Arache is a great person to promote that positivity, Olivo said, because he is known in the community for always lending a hand.

“That's a Dominican value that I wish we can all carry on: treat your neighbor the way you want to be treated,” Olivo said. “When people need help, you help them out. And that's how we are. We are a community.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Ramón Adonis Terrero Arache greets attendees to a ceremony naming him as the Mayor for the Day on Friday, Feb. 27 at Waterbury City Hall.

City of Waterbury Alderman Rafael Feliciano-Roman recognized the efforts of the Dominican community for the city, noting the vast number of Dominican-owned businesses and bodegas in the city and the cultural pride they bring. He said the Puerto Rican members of the Board of Aldermen are there to represent them.

"When we Latinos celebrate and are united, there is strength in unity,” he said to applause. “Without the Dominicans here in Waterbury, we Puerto Ricans here in Waterbury can't do anything.”

Feliciano-Roman also called on Latinos to carry on the momentum and participate in public service.

“It is important that you Latinos put yourselves forward to put yourselves in positions of power in the city of Waterbury, to put yourselves on committees, to put yourselves in positions of authority,” Feliciano-Roman said.