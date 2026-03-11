© 2026 Connecticut Public

CT explores how to notify people convictions were erased under Clean Slate law

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maysoon Khan
Published March 11, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT
Gov. Ned Lamont hugs Miss Smith during a press event in Middletown, Connecticut on March 11, 2026. Smith’s record was erased under Connecticut’s Clean Slate law. “Clean Slate didn’t just clear my record. It gave me back my dignity,” she said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Gov. Ned Lamont hugs Miss Smith during a press event in Middletown, Connecticut on March 11, 2026. Smith's record was erased under Connecticut's Clean Slate law. "Clean Slate didn't just clear my record. It gave me back my dignity," she said.

State officials in Connecticut are exploring how to notify people that old convictions have been erased from their criminal records under the Clean Slate law.

About 150,000 people have benefitted from the legislation so far, but the state doesn't have a way to notify people when their convictions are wiped.

Ronnell Higgins, commissioner of the state's Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, said at a press conference Wednesday his staff are working to find a solution.

“Connecticut's problems are similar to other states," he said, describing the challenge of sending notifications. "We're trying to now determine the best way to make those 150,000, hopefully soon 200,000, aware that their records have been erased."

Officials said they are working with stakeholders and advocacy organizations to determine what the process would look like.
Ronnell Higgins, commissioner of the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, speaks at a press event in Middletown, Connecticut on March 11, 2026 celebrating the milestone of erasing over 150,000 old and low-level criminal convictions after the implementation of the Clean Slate law.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Ronnell Higgins, commissioner of the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, speaks at a press event in Middletown, Connecticut on March 11, 2026 celebrating the milestone of erasing over 150,000 old and low-level criminal convictions after the implementation of the Clean Slate law.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation in 2021, enacting one of the most expansive Clean Slate programs in the nation.

The law requires the state to erase most old, low-level convictions from people's records after seven years for eligible misdemeanors, or 10 years for eligible felony convictions. Sex crimes and family violence crimes are not eligible for erasure under the law.

Lamont said the measure gives people a second chance, helping them secure stable housing and jobs.

“We got to do better for these people if we believe this is a second chance society, and I took that to heart,” he said. “Now our job is to make sure it's not just a clean slate, but it is an opportunity.”

Most automatic erasures resumed late last year after long delays, largely due to technical issues.

The state’s legislation follows a model spearheaded by the Clean Slate Initiative, an organization working to pass and implement similar laws across the country.

More than 18 million Americans are eligible for full or partial record sealing across 13 states and Washington D.C. that have passed their own Clean Slate laws, according to the organization.
Maysoon Khan
Maysoon Khan is an investigative reporting fellow with The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public’s investigative team. She reports on local and state government, immigration, criminal justice reform, courts and related issues, with a focus on holding elected officials accountable. Previously, she covered New York state government for The Associated Press.
See stories by Maysoon Khan

Related Content