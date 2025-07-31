Monica Ong on the art of visual poetry

Visual poet Monica Ong grew up as a pretty creative kid. She had a deep interest in photography and print artistry, but she also had a deep love for language.

Mixing these two mediums has resulted in something she calls visual poetry: an alchemy of text and image where the elements of an image also make up a poem.

She joins us this hour to talk about her work and her new book Planetaria where she explores astronomy, motherhood and the diaspora identity.

GUEST:



Monica Ong: Connecticut artist and visual poet

This episode originally aired on June 12, 2025.