© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Monica Ong on the art of visual poetry

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Monica Ong at the Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium at Yale University
Tom Virgin
/
Provided
Monica Ong at the Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium at Yale University

Visual poet Monica Ong grew up as a pretty creative kid. She had a deep interest in photography and print artistry, but she also had a deep love for language.

Mixing these two mediums has resulted in something she calls visual poetry: an alchemy of text and image where the elements of an image also make up a poem.

She joins us this hour to talk about her work and her new book Planetaria where she explores astronomy, motherhood and the diaspora identity.

GUEST:

This episode originally aired on June 12, 2025.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen