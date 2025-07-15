© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A look at the CT Farm Bill, plus local farmers discuss federal funding cuts

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
A rising sun elevates just above the tree line and behind Red Barn Creamery and Farm Stand in Mansfield, Connecticut, September 18, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A rising sun elevates just above the tree line and behind Red Barn Creamery and Farm Stand in Mansfield, Connecticut, September 18, 2024.

Farmers in Connecticut and beyond are being impacted by federal funding cuts. In May, the USDA made cuts to programs that help fund farms and food banks.

More recently, the USDA cut DEI programming. This included programs on urban forestry, equitable land access and environmental justice. But the "big, beautiful bill" signed into law last week, includes a safety net to assist farmers.

Today, we speak to those working in the agricultural industry around our state. Last week, Governor Ned Lamont signed the Connecticut Farm Bill. We’ll talk about what this means for farmers.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
