A look at the CT Farm Bill, plus local farmers discuss federal funding cuts
Farmers in Connecticut and beyond are being impacted by federal funding cuts. In May, the USDA made cuts to programs that help fund farms and food banks.
More recently, the USDA cut DEI programming. This included programs on urban forestry, equitable land access and environmental justice. But the "big, beautiful bill" signed into law last week, includes a safety net to assist farmers.
Today, we speak to those working in the agricultural industry around our state. Last week, Governor Ned Lamont signed the Connecticut Farm Bill. We’ll talk about what this means for farmers.
GUESTS:
- Bryan Hurlburt: Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner
- Bonnie Burr: Department Head and Assistant Director of the Extension at the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources at the University of Connecticut
- Juan Pablo Yepes Tobón: Windham Community Food Network Coordinator
- Freedom Gerardo: Founder/Co-Owner of the Seamarron Farmstead, LLC
