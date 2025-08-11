© 2025 Connecticut Public

Connecticut native Ocean Vuong has a deep love for Hartford

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 11, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Ocean Vuong writer, professor and author of "The Emperor of Gladness”.
John D., Catherine T.
/
MacArthur Foundation
Ocean Vuong writer, professor and author of "The Emperor of Gladness."

Author and poet Ocean Vuong grew up in Hartford, Connecticut. It's a city he describes as having beautiful, vibrant life.

His mother worked in a nail salon and his stepfather worked in manufacturing. Speaking about his mother and aunts, who immigrated from Vietnam, Vuong says he was raised by storytellers.

Today, Vuong is one of the nation's most celebrated storytellers. He's winner of a prestigious MacArthur Foundation "genius" grant and a tenured professor at New York University.

His new book, "The Emperor of Gladness," is set in the fictional town of East Gladness, Connecticut. Vuong said he started writing the book to start to navigate grief after his mother’s death. He joined us to talk about his book, and how growing up in Connecticut shaped his writing.

GUEST:

  • Ocean Vuong: writer, professor and author of "The Emperor of Gladness"

Chloe Wynne, Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss contributed to this hour.

This episode originally aired on July 8, 2025.

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
