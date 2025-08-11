Connecticut native Ocean Vuong has a deep love for Hartford

Author and poet Ocean Vuong grew up in Hartford, Connecticut. It's a city he describes as having beautiful, vibrant life.

His mother worked in a nail salon and his stepfather worked in manufacturing. Speaking about his mother and aunts, who immigrated from Vietnam, Vuong says he was raised by storytellers.

Today, Vuong is one of the nation's most celebrated storytellers. He's winner of a prestigious MacArthur Foundation "genius" grant and a tenured professor at New York University.

His new book, "The Emperor of Gladness," is set in the fictional town of East Gladness, Connecticut. Vuong said he started writing the book to start to navigate grief after his mother’s death. He joined us to talk about his book, and how growing up in Connecticut shaped his writing.

GUEST:

Ocean Vuong: writer, professor and author of "The Emperor of Gladness"

Chloe Wynne, Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss contributed to this hour.

This episode originally aired on July 8, 2025.

