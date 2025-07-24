Illuminating the sketchy lines between art, artists and artificial intelligence

There seems to be no limit to what artificial intelligence can produce and create. So how will artificial intelligence impact the way we make and critique art?

Today, we hear how artists are using artificial intelligence in their work. We ask a Connecticut professor, and artists of all disciplines, if AI is good or bad for the creative process.

We also explore a question: If AI is the author, can what it made really be called art?

GUESTS:



Kevin Ramsey: Assistant Professor of Theater at the University of Hartford

Assistant Professor of Theater at the University of Hartford Roger Beaty: Associate Professor of Psychology at Pennsylvania State University

Associate Professor of Psychology at Pennsylvania State University Clement Valla: Artist and the Department Head of the Art, Computation, and Sound BFA at the Rhode Island School of Design



