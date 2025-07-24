© 2025 Connecticut Public

Illuminating the sketchy lines between art, artists and artificial intelligence

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
A visitor takes a picture with his mobile phone of an image designed with artificial intelligence by Berlin-based digital creator Julian van Dieken (C) inspired by Johannes Vermeer's painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on March 9, 2023. - Julian van Dieken's work made using artificial intelligence (AI) is part of the special installation of fans' recreations of Johannes Vermeer's painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" on display at the Mauritshuis museum.
SIMON WOHLFAHRT
/
AFP / Getty Images
A visitor takes a picture with his mobile phone of an image designed with artificial intelligence by Berlin-based digital creator Julian van Dieken (C) inspired by Johannes Vermeer's painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on March 9, 2023. - Julian van Dieken's work made using artificial intelligence (AI) is part of the special installation of fans' recreations of Johannes Vermeer's painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" on display at the Mauritshuis museum.

There seems to be no limit to what artificial intelligence can produce and create. So how will artificial intelligence impact the way we make and critique art?

Today, we hear how artists are using artificial intelligence in their work. We ask a Connecticut professor, and artists of all disciplines, if AI is good or bad for the creative process.

We also explore a question: If AI is the author, can what it made really be called art?

GUESTS:

