The Queen is coming to CT: How Ivy Queen's legacy still reigns reggaeton

Before Karol G and Bad Bunny, before reggaeton became a global phenomenon, there was Ivy Queen. La Caballota. The undisputed Queen of Reggaeton.

Reggaeton blends hip-hop, Latin beats, and Caribbean rhythms into a bold and energetic sound. Ivy Queen was there from the start, driving its growth.

This fall, she’s making her way to Connecticut, performing at the Palace Theater in Waterbury this October. For many in the state’s vibrant Puerto Rican and Latino communities, her arrival is a long-awaited moment of recognition.

With a career spanning over two decades, Ivy Queen broke into reggaeton’s male-dominated scene with fierce lyrics and undeniable presence. Her albums "Diva" and "Sentimiento" became genre-defining releases, while hits like “Yo Quiero Bailar” and “La Vida es Así” evolved into timeless anthems of empowerment.

That legacy hasn’t gone unnoticed. Ivy Queen has earned industry recognition with Billboard Latin Music Awards, ASCAP honors, Latin Grammy nominations, and a spot on "People en Español’s" list of the 25 Most Powerful Women.

“Yo Quiero Bailar”

John Parra / WireImage / Getty Images Ivy Queen during Pepsi Concert Featuring La Ley, David Bisbal, Pitbull, Ivy Queen and Enanitos Verdes at Mansion in Miami, Flordia 11-16-2024.

In the early 2000s, reggaeton was flourishing across Latin America and the U.S., but the faces on the covers, behind the microphones, and writing the lyrics were almost always men. Ivy Queen changed that.

And nowhere is that clearer than in the song “Yo Quiero Bailar.”

“Especially that song,” said Christie Colon, a New Haven-based DJ and the powerhouse behind DJ Christie Weddings and Events. “It’s about females having autonomy over their body … just because I dance with you doesn’t mean X will be the result. And absolutely nobody at the time was writing lyrics like that.”

Ivy Queen’s lyrics gave voice to a generation of women who weren’t interested in shrinking themselves, Colon said. She showed what it meant to take up space in the studio, on the stage, and in life.

Nina Vázquez-Rosa, a public historian in Meriden specializing in Puerto Rican and reggaeton history, said Ivy Queen’s impact extends beyond music.

“She’s been a huge icon, not just for women in reggaeton, but for all kinds of women,” Vázquez-Rosa said. “Women with long nails, women who play with masculinity and femininity, queer women. Ivy Queen speaks to all levels of women, and I think that's what makes her iconic.”

“Yo Quiero Bailar” captured that power in one track. Even now, as Colon, the DJ, said, the song remains an anthem, filling dance floors, asserting presence, and proving Ivy Queen’s voice was not just a moment, but a movement.

Inspired by Ivy Queen

Jaydee Lee / Getty Images Ivy Queen performs onstage during the 2024 Premios Juventud Awards at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot on July 25, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

That movement inspired women like Colon, who faced barriers in the music world. She remembered how hard it was to be recognized as a female DJ.

“I was not taken seriously. I was laughed at, really,” Colon said. But like Ivy Queen, she kept going, spinning tracks, building a name, showing up until no one could ignore her.

For Vázquez-Rosa, Ivy Queen’s influence started early.

“She was a blueprint for me growing up,” she said. A fierce Puerto Rican woman who owned her culture and presence in spaces where that wasn’t always accepted.

“Her influence on my style has been very heavy. Big earrings, long nails — it was always like, gotta be like Ivy Queen,” she said.

Both women feel a strong connection to Ivy Queen, not only as a musician, but also as a symbol of empowerment. Through her music and presence, Ivy Queen has demonstrated to them — and many others — that women deserve to lead, be heard, and occupy space in any arena.

That’s exactly why her upcoming performance in Connecticut is the kind of event people will remember.

“We love Latin music in Connecticut,” Colon said. “We’re a diverse state, and artists like Ivy Queen coming here will inspire a sense of unity among people.”

For Vázquez-Rosa, the moment is meaningful: “It means that finally, there is a community that’s being seen and that’s visible.”

Ivy Queen is bringing decades of power, presence and impact. This show isn’t just for longtime fans, Vázquez-Rosa said. It’s for anyone who values music with presence, music that moves crowds.

“If you like reggaeton, and you’re looking for something that you haven’t heard before,” Vázquez-Rosa said, “and you’re on the fence because you only think that it’s male-centered? Go check out Ivy Queen.”

Whether you’ve had her lyrics memorized since middle school or you’re hearing her name for the first time, Ivy Queen’s upcoming performance is the kind of moment Connecticut doesn’t see often.

And Colon and Vázquez-Rosa agree, you’re not going to want to miss it.

Learn more

Ivy Queen | Saturday, Oct. 18, 8-10 p.m., at Waterbury's Palace Theater on 100 East Main St.

Tickets are on sale at 203-346-2000 and palacetheaterct.org