A student-led symposium aims to teach Connecticut immigrants their rights

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published July 22, 2025 at 7:33 PM EDT
IRIS’ Executive Director Maggie Mitchell Salem will be joined on the panel by State Representative Geraldo Reyes, Vice President of the American Dream Foundation Emanuela Palmares, domestic violence and human trafficking expert at the Center for Family Justice Laura Silva, CHRO Deputy Director Cheryl Sharp, and immigration lawyer and Honorary Counsel to Romania Dana Bucin at the CT Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities as they focus on immigration.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
There are many immigrant “know your rights” events across Connecticut. But one coming up next week is a little different. Its organizers are Connecticut students, as young as 14 years old.

That’s the age when Kriti Jaladurgam first got involved with the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, the watchdog group that enforces Connecticut’s anti-discrimination laws.

“It doesn't matter if you're an advocate or a student or a policymaker or just someone who wants to understand more, we really think that everyone belongs to be in this conversation, and especially as a young person,” said Jaladurgam, now 16 years old.

Last year, the theme of the CHRO interns’ annual symposium was environmental justice, and the year before focused on affirmative action.

“These issues just aren't, like, national news headlines. They're not just something that you see on TV, but in a lot of cases, they're actually happening in your own schools. They're happening in your own neighborhoods, your own workplaces, in your own communities,” Jaladurgam said.

Now, in the wake of rising Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainments, the 2025 interns chose to focus on immigration, displacement and justice.

“We chose this theme actually because of the challenges affecting so many people right now,” Jaladurgam said, “whether that's family seeking safety, people being displaced by violence, or communities just feeling like they're left behind.”

The packed panel includes state Rep. Geraldo Reyes, American Dream Foundation VP Emanuela Palmares, domestic violence and human trafficking expert Laura Silva, immigration lawyer Dana Bucin and CHRO Deputy Director Cheryl Sharp. Maggie Mitchell Salem, the head of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, will also join.

“I think that she really brings a powerful perspective on what it means to welcome and support these people that have been displaced, and how, through the impact of community, it can kind of create a lot of pathways for people to safety,” Jaladurgam said.

The event is free and open to the public, both in person and virtually. Given the state’s largest immigrant population is Latinos, the panel discussion is offering translators on site and live Spanish captioning online.

“We’ve also thought about the fact that you might be intimidated — you might be scared to show up in person,” said Ana Maria Mitchell, CHRO’s bilingual outreach coordinator. “This is why we've offered the opportunity virtually, but keeping the language barrier in mind.”

Learn more

The symposium runs from 2-4 p.m. next Wednesday, July 30, in Hearing Room 2E at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

CHRO asks virtual attendees to register in advance here.
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.