New London and Fairfield County work to increase diversity on zoning boards following report

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:18 PM EDT
FILE: West End neighborhood of Bridgeport, Conn. looking towards downtown from Clinton Park.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: West End neighborhood of Bridgeport, Conn. looking towards downtown from Clinton Park.

Land use board members across Connecticut are looking at new ways to increase involvement and resident engagement, following a study that found zoning boards in New London and Fairfield Counties lack diversity.

A study by the Centers for Housing Opportunity found the majority of land use board members in those communities are older, white, male homeowners.

In Fairfield County, 94% of land use board members are white, despite only 58% of the area’s residents being white, according to the report.

New London County’s land use board makeup is 97% white, while its population is 73% white, according to the report.

In both regions, land use board members also skew older than the general population, with the typical member now in their early 60s, the study found.

The Center held a meeting with local housing advocates and land use board members to discuss what the study may mean for the future of local land use.

Having people from different backgrounds on a board ensures representation, according to the nonprofit’s chief initiative officer, Melissa Kaplan-Macey.

“If we have folks coming from a lot of different perspectives, we'll have outcomes that reflect the needs and desires of all of us in a community,” Kaplan-Macey previously said. “That's for the better for everyone.”

Sara Locke is an alternate member of Oxford’s Planning and Zoning Commission, but she plans to run for a full board position in which she will be able to have more say and cast votes.

Locke wants to create change to make it easier for more people to become involved. When she joined, she anticipated more guidance.

“I was expecting a big packet of information and lots of guidelines on how to participate effectively, but I got a short conversation and a swearing in and about what time to show up,” Locke said.

Locke recommended making all meetings virtual and expanding outreach to groups of unaffiliated or independent voters for input.

About 10% of land use board seats in Fairfield and New London County are vacant.

Doris Crum, an alternate member of Waterford’s Planning and Zoning Commission, agreed with changing the way towns disseminate information, particularly when it comes to open board positions.

“Most people do not visit the town website. They need to use social media,” Crum said. “That is where most people get their news. It's not posted anywhere else. If you're walking into town hall, you might not see it. If you're going to the library, you're not going to see it.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

