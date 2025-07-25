CT looks to increase and bolster fair rent commissions with statewide network

In communities without fair rent commissions, tenants’ only recourse against an unfair rent hike is to file a lawsuit. But, the majority of towns and cities in Connecticut are without fair rent commissions.

Looking to increase the number of fair rent commissions statewide, and bolster existing commissions, housing advocates gathered in New Haven Thursday where they announced the formation of the Fair Rent Commission Network.

The network will help connect commissions across the state, facilitate training and swap news, according to Wildaliz Bermudez, who leads New Haven’s fair rent commission.

“Our goal is to be able to come together, to learn from one another, to be able to share resources with one another in such a way that we can then tell a story to the entire state of Connecticut and to the state legislators,” Bermudez said.

The network will meet monthly to give updates on fair rent commissions statewide, Bermudez said.

“It allows fair rent commissions to receive updates, important updates on what's happening throughout the state of Connecticut, whether that also relates to certain laws that have changed, and how that impacts the work that we're doing on the ground as fair rent commissions,” Bermudez said.

Fair rent commissions are made up of regular citizens who decide whether a rent increase is unfair and help renters negotiate with their landlords.

Having a separate, third-party willing to advocate for them motivates renters and landlords to work together, Jean Sirica, a Naugatuck fair rent commission member said.

“Knowing that you can come to the table with an independent person helping you to mediate it, I think that’s a really important aspect to the whole process,” Sirica said.

Fair rent commissions are ‘unique to Connecticut’

Fair rent commissions are only found in Connecticut, and were first established in 1969.

One in three Connecticut municipalities have fair rent commissions, despite every community having renters. More than 75,000 families who rent their homes are without the protection of a fair rent commission, according to the housing advocacy nonprofit Partnership for Strong Communities.

“They also serve a really important role to help ensure safe housing conditions, and can buttress the work of cities and towns like we heard about from the mayor to improve housing code enforcement,” CT Fair Housing Center attorney Sarah White said. “That's because they can delay or deny a rent increase or even just reduce the rent if there are unsafe living conditions until they're fixed.”

However, of the communities with fair rent commissions, several operate nominally. Nearly half of existing commissions have met once, or not at all, this year, according to the Partnership.

Fifty-four towns and cities in Connecticut have fair rent commissions, but only communities with more than 25,000 residents are required to have them, following a 2022 change in state law.

In New Haven, housing advocates and fair rent commission members discussed the importance of the commissions and tips for helping establish them, like appealing to active community members and local landlords.

In Connecticut, the need for fair rent commissions spiked around 2020, when rents rose an average of 20% during the COVID pandemic.