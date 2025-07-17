The US Senate makes cuts to foreign aid, CT organizations speak out

Foreign aid accounts for 1% of the U.S. federal budget.

These funds are used to fight famine and disease worldwide. This week, the U.S. Senate approved cutting $7.9 billion earmarked for these efforts.

In July, the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale had federal funds rescinded. They are currently operating with the help of individual donors.

Today, we get an update on humanitarian crises and international conflicts around the globe. We'll also discuss the future of humanitarian aid in the United States and abroad.

