Where We Live

The US Senate makes cuts to foreign aid, CT organizations speak out

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
FILE: Palestinians walk back through the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza carrying aid parcels received from a US-based aid distribution point set up by the privately-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on June 26, 2025, amid the humanitarian crisis after 20 months of conflict with Israel.

Foreign aid accounts for 1% of the U.S. federal budget.

These funds are used to fight famine and disease worldwide. This week, the U.S. Senate approved cutting $7.9 billion earmarked for these efforts.

In July, the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale had federal funds rescinded. They are currently operating with the help of individual donors.

Today, we get an update on humanitarian crises and international conflicts around the globe. We'll also discuss the future of humanitarian aid in the United States and abroad.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
