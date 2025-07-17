New Haven protesters cite civil rights icon John Lewis, as Avelo Airlines boycott continues

Activists are preparing to rally once again outside Tweed New Haven Airport Thursday evening, to speak out against Avelo Airlines’ chartering of deportation flights for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The protesters are boycotting the budget airline and have been protesting the company’s actions for four months, with no end in sight.

They say the legacies of the Civil Rights Movement, led in part by the late congressman, John Lewis, continues to be an effective strategy to advance their cause.

The protests continue even as Avelo has announced plans to expand its East Coast operations in Connecticut through mid-February. The airline currently offers flights at Bradley International Airport in addition to Tweed New Haven Airport.

While service in the East Coast has been strong for the airline, Avelo says it will no longer offer flights to and from California. The company says its west coast operations have not produced the results needed to continue service in that region.

Avelo Airlines released a statement to Connecticut Public in regard to the protest which said in part, “we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble and assert their freedom of speech. Avelo's main priority continues to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation that over 7.3 million customers across the country continue to enjoy.”