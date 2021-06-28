Matt DwyerMidday News Anchor / Producer, Where We Live
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
-
The kids are going back to school. It’s a busy week in the US House of Representatives. And have you been hassled by political trackers?
-
The state of Connecticut recently began cross-checking lab reports of positive COVID-19 tests with the state’s immunization database.
-
State police say they have arrested the person who shot at the state Capitol on Memorial Day Weekend.
-
Connecticut Anti-discrimination Officials See Cuomo Resignation As Evidence That Harassment Can Happen AnywhereConnecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities Executive Director Tanya Hughes says after the Time’s Up law was put in place two years ago, a record number of complaints were lodged.
-
As of 6 pm Monday, about a thousand electric customers remained without power in Connecticut after Tropical Storm Henri, according to figures reported by the electric companies.
-
Gov. Ned Lamont Monday blasted Eversource's decision to announce -- before Henri arrived -- that it could take up to three weeks to get the power back on after the storm.
-
Rain continued to fall Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri lingered over Connecticut.
-
Hurricane Henri is expected to hit Connecticut on Sunday.
-
Connecticut's unemployment rate improved to 7.3 percent last month.
-
Heavy rain caused street flooding in parts of Connecticut Thursday morning, including Hartford and West Hartford.