© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
200203_matt_RCK_880.jpg

Matt Dwyer

Midday News Anchor / Producer, Where We Live
Stay Connected

Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.

Load More