CT Congressman John Larson launches his reelection campaign

Hartford-area Congressman John Larson announced his reelection campaign Friday.

The Democrat held his campaign kick-off at a union hall in East Hartford.

Larson accused President Donald Trump of ignoring the constitution and said a Democratic majority in the U.S. House would act as a check on Trump's expanding power.

Larson, who is 77 years old,

suffered a partial seizure on the House floor earlier this year. He addressed concerns about his age Friday.

"I'll let the people decide whether or not they think age is a factor. I think people do think experience matters," Larson said. "It isn't the time you're there, it's what you do while you're there, and what you produce for the district."

Larson was first elected to Connecticut's First Congressional District in 1998.

The district is heavily Democratic. But Larson faces several fellow Democratic challengers, including former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and West Hartford State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest.

If they succeed in getting on the ballot, it would be the first time Larson has faced a primary in his two-and-a-half decades in office.