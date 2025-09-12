© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Congressman John Larson launches his reelection campaign

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:56 PM EDT
Matt Dwyer
/
Connecticut Public
Congressman John Larson announced his reelection campaign at union hall in East Hartford, September 12, 2025.

Hartford-area Congressman John Larson announced his reelection campaign Friday.

The Democrat held his campaign kick-off at a union hall in East Hartford.

Larson accused President Donald Trump of ignoring the constitution and said a Democratic majority in the U.S. House would act as a check on Trump's expanding power.

Larson, who is 77 years old,
suffered a partial seizure on the House floor earlier this year. He addressed concerns about his age Friday.

"I'll let the people decide whether or not they think age is a factor. I think people do think experience matters," Larson said. "It isn't the time you're there, it's what you do while you're there, and what you produce for the district."

Larson was first elected to Connecticut's First Congressional District in 1998.

The district is heavily Democratic. But Larson faces several fellow Democratic challengers, including former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and West Hartford State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest.

If they succeed in getting on the ballot, it would be the first time Larson has faced a primary in his two-and-a-half decades in office.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.