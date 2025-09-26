© 2025 Connecticut Public

Stratford-based Sikorsky wins a $10B helicopter contract

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published September 26, 2025 at 7:45 PM EDT
Sikorsky delivered a 20th CH-53K® Helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in September 2025. The heavy lift helicopter will be based at Marne Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, AZ.
Image provided by Sikorsky
FILE: Sikorsky delivered a 20th CH-53K® Helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps in September 2025. The heavy lift helicopter will be based at Marne Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, AZ.

Stratford-based Sikorsky has won a $10-billion contract to build helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The recently-renamed U.S. Department of War announced the contract late Friday afternoon.

The contract calls for the company to make almost a hundred CH-53K transport helicopters.

Sikorsky General Manager Rich Benton said the company will get years worth of work.

"We're gonna be building 53K's at least from now to 2033," Benton said. "So pretty big deal for workforce, here, pretty big deal for Sikorsky, but also a pretty big deal for Connecticut. We invested heavily in the Connecticut supply chain."

Many other companies that make parts and supplies for Sikorsky also employ Connecticut residents.

"It really is a foundational element, when we think about the number of aircraft we're gonna build, the hours that go into this aircraft, and the number of jobs," Benton said. "It's really gonna lay the foundation for the entire Sikorsky enterprise, really for the next five to 10 years."

Sikorsky is a major employer in Connecticut, with more than 7,000 workers in the state. It has locations in Bridgeport, Stratford, Trumbull and Shelton. An additional 3,000 Sikorsky employees work outside the state.

The CH-53K helicopters are used to move troops and supplies.
