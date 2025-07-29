© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Faire play: A look inside Renaissance Faires around CT

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Queen of the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
1 of 5  — IMG_5189.jpeg
Queen of the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
Isaac Moss/Coco Cooley
Taliesin Phoenix, the storyteller at the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
2 of 5  — IMG_5192.jpeg
Taliesin Phoenix, the storyteller at the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
Isaac Moss/Coco Cooley
Thom and Shane, musicians at the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
3 of 5  — IMG_5165.jpeg
Thom and Shane, musicians at the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
Isaac Moss/Coco Cooley
Renaissance Faire vendor holding "fluffy tomatoes."
4 of 5  — IMG_5214.jpeg
Renaissance Faire vendor holding "fluffy tomatoes."
Isaac Moss/Coco Cooley
Connecticut Public interns Isaac Moss and Coco Cooley at the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
5 of 5  — IMG_5167.jpeg
Connecticut Public interns Isaac Moss and Coco Cooley at the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire
Isaac Moss/Coco Cooley

Step into the Renaissance Faire and you’ll be greeted with a scene out of time — dueling knights, vendors hawking their wares and royal proclamations.

Today, we'll take you to a faire and bring you voices from a realm filled with magic and whimsy. We'll also hear from the organizers of the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire and the Connecticut Renaissance Faire.

We learn what goes into organizing these festivals, what it is like to perform there, and what keeps people coming back year after year.

GUESTS:

  • Isaac Moss: Summer intern at Connecticut Public and recent graduate of Wesleyan University
  • Coco Cooley: Summer intern at Connecticut Public and student at Wesleyan University
  • Eric Tetreault: Co-Founder and Marketing Director at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire
  • Daniel Greenwolf: Co-Owner of the Connecticut Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Fair

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
