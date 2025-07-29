Faire play: A look inside Renaissance Faires around CT

Step into the Renaissance Faire and you’ll be greeted with a scene out of time — dueling knights, vendors hawking their wares and royal proclamations.

Today, we'll take you to a faire and bring you voices from a realm filled with magic and whimsy. We'll also hear from the organizers of the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire and the Connecticut Renaissance Faire.

We learn what goes into organizing these festivals, what it is like to perform there, and what keeps people coming back year after year.

GUESTS:



Isaac Moss: Summer intern at Connecticut Public and recent graduate of Wesleyan University

Coco Cooley: Summer intern at Connecticut Public and student at Wesleyan University

Eric Tetreault: Co-Founder and Marketing Director at the Connecticut Renaissance Faire

Daniel Greenwolf: Co-Owner of the Connecticut Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Fair

