Fallen CT firefighter to be honored at Plainville vigil

A Connecticut firefighter, who died after a piece of fire truck broke and struck him on Sunday, is set to be remembered by the town he served for more than three decades.

The public is invited to gather at Plainville High School Stadium Tuesday at 7 p.m. to honor Raymond Moreau, a 35-year veteran of the Plainville Fire Department.

Officials said Moreau started with the fire department in July 1990 and volunteered tens of thousands of hours in the community.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff until Moreau's burial.

“Today’s tragedy is another reminder about the extraordinary risk that firefighters face as part of their duties, and they are heroes for assuming these responsibilities," Lamont said in a statement.

Details unfold as investigations continue

Moreau was among those who responded to a house fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. He was standing outside the house near the fire truck when a piece of the vehicle broke off and struck him, state police said.

Moreau suffered severe leg injuries while at the scene and later died during surgery at a hospital.

The chief medical examiner's office said Monday that Moreau died from blunt force trauma to his head, neck, torso and extremities, and ruled his death an accident.

State police are investigating the accident in collaboration with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the local prosecutor's office.

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.