© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fallen CT firefighter to be honored at Plainville vigil

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daniela Doncel
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT
The public is invited to gather at Plainville High School Stadium July 29th 2025 at 7 p.m. to honor Raymond Moreau, a 35-year veteran of the Plainville Fire Department.
Plainville Fire Department
/
Connecticut State Police
The public is invited to gather at Plainville High School Stadium July 29th 2025 at 7 p.m. to honor Raymond Moreau, a 35-year veteran of the Plainville Fire Department.

A Connecticut firefighter, who died after a piece of fire truck broke and struck him on Sunday, is set to be remembered by the town he served for more than three decades.

The public is invited to gather at Plainville High School Stadium Tuesday at 7 p.m. to honor Raymond Moreau, a 35-year veteran of the Plainville Fire Department.

Officials said Moreau started with the fire department in July 1990 and volunteered tens of thousands of hours in the community.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff until Moreau's burial.

“Today’s tragedy is another reminder about the extraordinary risk that firefighters face as part of their duties, and they are heroes for assuming these responsibilities," Lamont said in a statement.

Details unfold as investigations continue

Moreau was among those who responded to a house fire shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. He was standing outside the house near the fire truck when a piece of the vehicle broke off and struck him, state police said.

Moreau suffered severe leg injuries while at the scene and later died during surgery at a hospital.

The chief medical examiner's office said Monday that Moreau died from blunt force trauma to his head, neck, torso and extremities, and ruled his death an accident.

State police are investigating the accident in collaboration with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the local prosecutor's office.

This story will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tags
News Latest NewsHartford County
Daniela Doncel
Daniela Doncel is a Colombian American journalist who joined Connecticut Public in November 2024. Through her reporting, Daniela strives to showcase the diversity of the Hispanic/Latino communities in Connecticut. Her interests range from covering complex topics such as immigration to highlighting the beauty of Hispanic/Latino arts and culture.
See stories by Daniela Doncel

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.