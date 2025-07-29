© 2025 Connecticut Public

Could CT see more nuclear energy sites? State creates funding for communities to explore option

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published July 29, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
FILE: The Millstone Nuclear Power Plant is one of the bidders to supply Connecticut with energy produced without emitting carbon pollution into the air.
Stephen Dunn
/
Hartford Courant / Tribune News Service
FILE: The Millstone Nuclear Power Plant is one of the bidders to supply Connecticut with energy produced without emitting carbon pollution into the air.

More nuclear power plants could soon be coming to Connecticut.

For decades, Connecticut banned new nuclear energy facilities, but lawmakers recently modified that moratorium in Senate Bill 4, potentially paving the way for new reactors.

The law creates a funding program for cities and towns to explore the possibility of building a new nuclear power plant, but would require a community vote before construction could begin.

Officials say the law is needed to meet a growing demand for electricity, and keep costs down. Gov. Ned Lamont spoke to that idea during his State of the State address in January.

“Over the next 10 years, we will need more electricity to meet the increased demand and hold down cost,” he said. “Nuclear power – that provides most of our carbon-free power.”

Connecticut’s sole nuclear power plant, the Millstone Power Station in Waterford, provided about one-third of Connecticut’s in-state power in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Under the new law, “citizens, residents, businesses will have a say and will be able to get more information on what the implications of hosting a nuclear facility would be,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“Whether it's environmental considerations or safety considerations,” she said.

How it works

The law directs DEEP to create a site readiness funding program of up to $5 million. Cities and towns could use the money for early site permitting, planning and community outreach.

The money will be available to municipalities interested in hosting an advanced nuclear facility, including small modular reactors, microreactors, larger advanced reactors and fusion machines.

“One of the things that this might support, for example, could be to help communities explore whether they want to opt in to host new, advanced nuclear facilities in the state,” said Bruce Ho, a senior policy advisor on energy at DEEP.

However, construction on a new nuclear facility won’t be able to start unless the community votes in favor of hosting the site.

If a community votes in favor, it would lift the state’s moratorium on constructing nuclear energy sites. A community vote would not be needed to add an additional nuclear facility at the Millstone plant in Waterford.

Lamont told members of the General Assembly in January that more nuclear power could help drive down energy prices in Connecticut, which are among the highest in the nation.

“These high prices impact all of us: working families, seniors on a fixed income, small businesses and large manufacturers. Everyone was mad as hell looking at their bills following the hottest July in record history, so was I,” Lamont said.

A spokesperson for DEEP said the department is working with all six states in New England to look at policy options that would attract investment in new nuclear energy.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member who covers the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
