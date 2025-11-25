© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

As we gather for Thanksgiving, Where We Live celebrates the social power of food

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 25, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Multi-generation family gathering for Thanksgiving meal.
Violeta Stoimenova
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
Multi-generation family gathering for Thanksgiving meal.

We’re replaying some of our favorite conversations with foodies from 2025. Because let’s face it, part of the joy of the holiday season is all the delicious treats!

This hour, you’ll hear our conversation with Pyet DeSpain. She’s a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. She also has Mexican-American roots. Both play an important role in influencing her cooking, DeSpain was the winner of Gordon Ramsey’s reality TV competition, "Next Level Chef," in 2022.

And later, we move from the savory to the sweet. You’ll hear from Dorie Greenspan, celebrated cook book author and all-around baking extraordinaire. She’ll help inspire your next favorite dessert.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Where We Live Where We Read
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
