As we gather for Thanksgiving, Where We Live celebrates the social power of food

We’re replaying some of our favorite conversations with foodies from 2025. Because let’s face it, part of the joy of the holiday season is all the delicious treats!

This hour, you’ll hear our conversation with Pyet DeSpain. She’s a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. She also has Mexican-American roots. Both play an important role in influencing her cooking, DeSpain was the winner of Gordon Ramsey’s reality TV competition, "Next Level Chef," in 2022.

And later, we move from the savory to the sweet. You’ll hear from Dorie Greenspan, celebrated cook book author and all-around baking extraordinaire. She’ll help inspire your next favorite dessert.

