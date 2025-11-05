Hungry? These CT institutions can help.

For those affected by the lapse in SNAP benefits, or facing other challenges during the federal shutdown, these community members in Connecticut are offering help.

CT Public compiled a list of where to find everything from groceries to hot meals — and where to donate if you are able.

You can locate free meals, food pantries or mobile pantry sites by calling 211 or visiting www.211ct.org . Enter your ZIP code or the name of your town to see nearby options. You can also check the Connecticut Foodshare’s Mobile Pantry at www.ctfoodshare.org/find-food or text FOODSHARE or COMIDA to 85511 for the most recent schedule. The pantry visits over 100 locations across Connecticut.’

Groceries

Connecticut Foodshare (statewide)

Both its mobile food pantry locator and food pantry map offer options closest to the searcher

CitySeed (New Haven, New Haven County)

Is giving $50 to the first 50 people who show up at the Saturday and Sunday farmer's markets through the month of November

Witch Bitch Thrift (New Haven, New Haven County)

The thrift shop maintains a free pantry both giving and receiving food from the community

Fridgeport (Bridgeport, Fairfield County)

Drop off groceries or pick some up at the open access fridge and pantry at 219 James Street

Takeout and Delivery Apps

GoPuff

Giving $25 of grocery money twice in November with discount codes they’re releasing on social media

Instacart

50% off SNAP recipients’ next grocery order

Community Carts options for those wanting to donate goods

DoorDash

Waiving service and delivery fees from some partner companies, including Stop & Shop, ShopRite, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Dollar General

TooGoodToGo

Extremely discounted meals from local restaurants/grocery stores. Anywhere from $5-9 for $15-25 worth of food (it tells you the specifics based on the restaurant)

Special Order

Lasagna Love (national organization)

There are hundreds of volunteers signed up in CT to make lasagnas upon request from neighbors in need

Cakes4Kids (national organization)

There are a couple dozen CT bakers that volunteer to make kids cakes for birthdays and special events, free of charge

Drives

Fairfield Social Services (Fairfield, Fairfield County)

Collecting Stop & Shop and ShopRite grocery gift cards

Operation Hope of Fairfield drive (Fairfield, Fairfield County)

Community Soup Kitchen’s Nourish New Haven Gathering - Closing the Meal Gap fundraiser (New Haven, New Haven County)

This $30 per person fundraiser provides 10 meals to the community and supports Community Soup Kitchen’s continued work

Restaurants

TJ’s Burritos and Coffee ( Bloomfield and East Granby , Hartford County)

Free kids’ meals, one per child

Cheek’s Chicken and Waffles (Manchester, Hartford County)

Free kids’ meals

Can pre-purchase meals for kids on their Toast Tab ordering page

Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (New Haven, New Haven County)

DESK has been posting about the increased need with the government shutdown and SNAP benefits ending

Dom’s Broad Street Eatery (Windsor, Hartford County)

Recent brunch proceeds went to Windsor Food and Fuel Bank

The Seagrape Cafe (Fairfield, Fairfield County)

Held a food drive over the weekend, donated groceries and gift cards collected to local food pantries

Three Girls Vegan Creamery (Guilford, New Haven County)

Proceeds from their weekend dinner were going toward Thanksgiving/November meals for local families in need

Hot Meals

This list is a mix of different hot meal options across the state each day of the week — from Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries , Covenant Soup Kitchen , St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen , Hartford Soup Kitchens , Meriden Soup Kitchen and Community Kitchen of Northeastern Connecticut .

Monday

6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café

57 Olive St., New Haven

7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission

1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church

460 Broad St., Meriden

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church

242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - First Congregational Church of West Haven

1 Church Street, West Haven

11:30 a.m. - First Congregational Church of Woodstock

543 Route 169, Woodstock

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes

10 Woodland Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen

327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill

33 Lamberton Street, New Haven

12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership

84 Broadway Street, New Haven

12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church

285 Church Street, Hartford

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

4:00-5:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church

242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven

5:00-6:00 p.m. - First Baptist Church in Essex

10 Prospect Street, Essex

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission

31 Mather Street, Hartford

6:00-6:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

Tuesday

6:30-8:30 a.m. - St. Martin Deporres Church

136 Dixwell Ave., New Haven

6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café

57 Olive St., New Haven

7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church

460 Broad St., Meriden

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church

242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes

10 Woodland Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen

327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury

12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership

84 Broadway Street, New Haven

12:00-2:00 p.m. - Shiloh Baptist Church

350 Albany Avenue, Hartford

12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill

33 Lamberton Street, New Haven

12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

2:00-3:00 p.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission

1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church

285 Church Street, Hartford

5:00-6:00 p.m. - St. John's Episcopal Church

3 Cross Street, Essex

5:00-6:00 p.m. - First Congregational Church of West Haven

1 Church Street, West Haven

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission

31 Mather Street, Hartford

5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

6:00-6:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

Wednesday

6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café

57 Olive St., New Haven

7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Hill

33 Lamberton Street, New Haven

8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Newhallville Partnership

84 Broadway Street, New Haven

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Saint Thomas More Chapel Soup Kitchen (October through April)

268 Park Street, New Haven

9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission

1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church

460 Broad St., Meriden

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church

242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven

11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. - Thomas Chapel Church of Christ

30 White St., New Haven

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

11:30 a.m. - United Methodist Church of Danielson

9 Spring Street, Danielson

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes

10 Woodland Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen

327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury

12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Grace Episcopal Church

336 Main Street, Old Saybrook

12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church

285 Church Street, Hartford

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission

31 Mather Street, Hartford

5:00-6:00 p.m. - United Methodist Church

12 Commerce Street, Clinton

Thursday

6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café

57 Olive St., New Haven

7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church

460 Broad St., Meriden

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church

242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

11:30 a.m. - Creation Church

47 West Thompson Road, Thompson

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes

10 Woodland Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen

327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury

12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership

84 Broadway Street, New Haven

12:00-2:00 p.m. - Shiloh Baptist Church

350 Albany Avenue, Hartford

12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill

33 Lamberton Street, New Haven

12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

12:00-1:00 p.m. - St. Luke’s Church

111 Whalley Ave., New Haven

2:00-3:00 p.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission

1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church

285 Church Street, Hartford

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission

31 Mather Street, Hartford

5:00-6:00 p.m. - First Congregational Church of Deep River

1 Church Street, Deep River

5:00-6:00 p.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

6:00-7:00 p.m. - First Lutheran Church

52 George St., West Haven

Friday

6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café

57 Olive St., New Haven

7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

9:30-10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission

1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church

460 Broad St., Meriden

11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

11:30 a.m. - Moosup United Methodist Church

11 South Main St, Moosup

11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House

1406 State Street, Bridgeport

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes

10 Woodland Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen

327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury

12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill

33 Lamberton Street, New Haven

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Trinity Lutheran Church

109 Main Street, Centerbrook

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership

84 Broadway Street, New Haven

4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church

285 Church Street, Hartford

4:15-5:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission

31 Mather Street, Hartford

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Yale Community Kitchen

84 Broadway St., New Haven

5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

6:00-6:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals

45 Church Street, Hartford

6:00-7:00 p.m. - Westbrook Congregational Church, Curbside ONLY

1166 Boston Post Road, Westbrook

Saturday

8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Union Baptist Church

1921 Main Street, Hartford

8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Hill

33 Lamberton Street, New Haven

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Newhallville Partnership

84 Broadway Street, New Haven

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

9:00-10:00 a.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

9:00-10:30 a.m. - Greater Refuge Church of Christ

370 Garden Street, Hartford

9:00-10:00 a.m. - First Congregational Church of Madison

26 Meetinghouse Lane, Madison

9:00-11:00 a.m. - Varick AME Zion Church (1st Saturday)

242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

2 F.D. Oats Avenue, Hartford

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - House of Bread

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen

327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury

12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House

118 Main Street, Hartford

12:00-2:00 p.m. - St. Monica Church (3rd and 4th Saturdays)

31 Mather Street, Hartford

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

12:00-2:00 p.m. - St. Paul’s Church (3rd Saturday)

150 Dwight St., New Haven

4:00-6:00 p.m. - First & Wesley United Methodist Church

89 Center Street, West Haven

4:00-5:00 p.m. - Yale Community Kitchen

84 Broadway St., New Haven

4:15-5:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

Sunday

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Union Baptist Church

1921 Main Street, Hartford

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

9:00-10:00 a.m. - House of Bread (not open on first Sunday of the month)

27 Chestnut Street, Hartford

4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church

285 Church Street, Hartford

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church

1324 Chapel Street, New Haven

12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen

220 Valley Street, Willimantic

12:00-1:00 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington

12:30-1:30 p.m. - Church Street East/Christ Church Cathedral

45 Church Street, Hartford

2 p.m. - Salvation Army/Hartford Citadel

225 Washington Street, Hartford

4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church

285 Church Street, Hartford

5:00-6:00 p.m. - United Church of Chester

29 West Main Street, Chester

5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington

220 Prospect St, Torrington