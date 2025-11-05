Hungry? These CT institutions can help.
For those affected by the lapse in SNAP benefits, or facing other challenges during the federal shutdown, these community members in Connecticut are offering help.
CT Public compiled a list of where to find everything from groceries to hot meals — and where to donate if you are able.
You can locate free meals, food pantries or mobile pantry sites by calling 211 or visiting www.211ct.org. Enter your ZIP code or the name of your town to see nearby options. You can also check the Connecticut Foodshare’s Mobile Pantry at www.ctfoodshare.org/find-food or text FOODSHARE or COMIDA to 85511 for the most recent schedule. The pantry visits over 100 locations across Connecticut.’
Groceries
Connecticut Foodshare (statewide)
- Both its mobile food pantry locator and food pantry map offer options closest to the searcher
CitySeed (New Haven, New Haven County)
- Is giving $50 to the first 50 people who show up at the Saturday and Sunday farmer's markets through the month of November
Witch Bitch Thrift (New Haven, New Haven County)
- The thrift shop maintains a free pantry both giving and receiving food from the community
Fridgeport (Bridgeport, Fairfield County)
- Drop off groceries or pick some up at the open access fridge and pantry at 219 James Street
Takeout and Delivery Apps
- Giving $25 of grocery money twice in November with discount codes they’re releasing on social media
- 50% off SNAP recipients’ next grocery order
- Community Carts options for those wanting to donate goods
- Waiving service and delivery fees from some partner companies, including Stop & Shop, ShopRite, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Dollar General
TooGoodToGo
- Extremely discounted meals from local restaurants/grocery stores. Anywhere from $5-9 for $15-25 worth of food (it tells you the specifics based on the restaurant)
Special Order
Lasagna Love (national organization)
- There are hundreds of volunteers signed up in CT to make lasagnas upon request from neighbors in need
Cakes4Kids (national organization)
- There are a couple dozen CT bakers that volunteer to make kids cakes for birthdays and special events, free of charge
Drives
Fairfield Social Services (Fairfield, Fairfield County)
- Collecting Stop & Shop and ShopRite grocery gift cards
Operation Hope of Fairfield drive (Fairfield, Fairfield County)
Community Soup Kitchen’s Nourish New Haven Gathering - Closing the Meal Gap fundraiser (New Haven, New Haven County)
- This $30 per person fundraiser provides 10 meals to the community and supports Community Soup Kitchen’s continued work
Restaurants
TJ’s Burritos and Coffee (Bloomfield and East Granby, Hartford County)
- Free kids’ meals, one per child
Cheek’s Chicken and Waffles (Manchester, Hartford County)
- Free kids’ meals
- Can pre-purchase meals for kids on their Toast Tab ordering page
Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (New Haven, New Haven County)
- DESK has been posting about the increased need with the government shutdown and SNAP benefits ending
Dom’s Broad Street Eatery (Windsor, Hartford County)
- Recent brunch proceeds went to Windsor Food and Fuel Bank
The Seagrape Cafe (Fairfield, Fairfield County)
- Held a food drive over the weekend, donated groceries and gift cards collected to local food pantries
Three Girls Vegan Creamery (Guilford, New Haven County)
- Proceeds from their weekend dinner were going toward Thanksgiving/November meals for local families in need
Hot Meals
This list is a mix of different hot meal options across the state each day of the week — from Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries, Covenant Soup Kitchen, St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen, Hartford Soup Kitchens, Meriden Soup Kitchen and Community Kitchen of Northeastern Connecticut.
Monday
6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café
57 Olive St., New Haven
7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission
1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church
460 Broad St., Meriden
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - First Congregational Church of West Haven
1 Church Street, West Haven
11:30 a.m. - First Congregational Church of Woodstock
543 Route 169, Woodstock
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes
10 Woodland Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen
327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill
33 Lamberton Street, New Haven
12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership
84 Broadway Street, New Haven
12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street, Hartford
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
4:00-5:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven
5:00-6:00 p.m. - First Baptist Church in Essex
10 Prospect Street, Essex
5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission
31 Mather Street, Hartford
6:00-6:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
Tuesday
6:30-8:30 a.m. - St. Martin Deporres Church
136 Dixwell Ave., New Haven
6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café
57 Olive St., New Haven
7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church
460 Broad St., Meriden
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes
10 Woodland Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen
327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury
12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership
84 Broadway Street, New Haven
12:00-2:00 p.m. - Shiloh Baptist Church
350 Albany Avenue, Hartford
12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill
33 Lamberton Street, New Haven
12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
2:00-3:00 p.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission
1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street, Hartford
5:00-6:00 p.m. - St. John's Episcopal Church
3 Cross Street, Essex
5:00-6:00 p.m. - First Congregational Church of West Haven
1 Church Street, West Haven
5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission
31 Mather Street, Hartford
5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
6:00-6:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
Wednesday
6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café
57 Olive St., New Haven
7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Hill
33 Lamberton Street, New Haven
8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
8:00-9:00 a.m. - Newhallville Partnership
84 Broadway Street, New Haven
8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Saint Thomas More Chapel Soup Kitchen (October through April)
268 Park Street, New Haven
9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission
1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church
460 Broad St., Meriden
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven
11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. - Thomas Chapel Church of Christ
30 White St., New Haven
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
11:30 a.m. - United Methodist Church of Danielson
9 Spring Street, Danielson
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes
10 Woodland Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen
327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury
12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Grace Episcopal Church
336 Main Street, Old Saybrook
12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street, Hartford
5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission
31 Mather Street, Hartford
5:00-6:00 p.m. - United Methodist Church
12 Commerce Street, Clinton
Thursday
6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café
57 Olive St., New Haven
7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church
460 Broad St., Meriden
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Varick AME Zion Church
242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
11:30 a.m. - Creation Church
47 West Thompson Road, Thompson
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes
10 Woodland Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen
327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury
12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership
84 Broadway Street, New Haven
12:00-2:00 p.m. - Shiloh Baptist Church
350 Albany Avenue, Hartford
12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill
33 Lamberton Street, New Haven
12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
12:00-1:00 p.m. - St. Luke’s Church
111 Whalley Ave., New Haven
2:00-3:00 p.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission
1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street, Hartford
5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission
31 Mather Street, Hartford
5:00-6:00 p.m. - First Congregational Church of Deep River
1 Church Street, Deep River
5:00-6:00 p.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
6:00-7:00 p.m. - First Lutheran Church
52 George St., West Haven
Friday
6:30-8:30 a.m. - Sunrise Café
57 Olive St., New Haven
7:30-9:15 a.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
9:00-10:00 a.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
9:30-10:30 a.m. - Bridgeport Rescue Mission
1088 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - First Baptist Church
460 Broad St., Meriden
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
11:30 a.m. - Moosup United Methodist Church
11 South Main St, Moosup
11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Thomas Merton House
1406 State Street, Bridgeport
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Loaves & Fishes
10 Woodland Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen
327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury
12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
12:00-1:30 p.m. - The Hill
33 Lamberton Street, New Haven
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Trinity Lutheran Church
109 Main Street, Centerbrook
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
12:00-12:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
12:00-1:30 p.m. - Newhallville Partnership
84 Broadway Street, New Haven
4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street, Hartford
4:15-5:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
5:00-6:00 p.m. - Hartford Rescue Mission
31 Mather Street, Hartford
5:00-6:00 p.m. - Yale Community Kitchen
84 Broadway St., New Haven
5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
6:00-6:30 p.m. - MANNA Community Meals
45 Church Street, Hartford
6:00-7:00 p.m. - Westbrook Congregational Church, Curbside ONLY
1166 Boston Post Road, Westbrook
Saturday
8:00 a.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
8:00-9:00 a.m. - Union Baptist Church
1921 Main Street, Hartford
8:00-9:00 a.m. - The Hill
33 Lamberton Street, New Haven
8:00-9:00 a.m. - Newhallville Partnership
84 Broadway Street, New Haven
8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
9:00-10:00 a.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
9:00-10:30 a.m. - Greater Refuge Church of Christ
370 Garden Street, Hartford
9:00-10:00 a.m. - First Congregational Church of Madison
26 Meetinghouse Lane, Madison
9:00-11:00 a.m. - Varick AME Zion Church (1st Saturday)
242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven
11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
2 F.D. Oats Avenue, Hartford
11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - House of Bread
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Vincent DePaul Mission Soup Kitchen
327 Baldwin Street, Waterbury
12:00 p.m. - Mercy Housing/St. Elizabeth House
118 Main Street, Hartford
12:00-2:00 p.m. - St. Monica Church (3rd and 4th Saturdays)
31 Mather Street, Hartford
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
12:00-2:00 p.m. - St. Paul’s Church (3rd Saturday)
150 Dwight St., New Haven
4:00-6:00 p.m. - First & Wesley United Methodist Church
89 Center Street, West Haven
4:00-5:00 p.m. - Yale Community Kitchen
84 Broadway St., New Haven
4:15-5:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
Sunday
8:00-9:00 a.m. - Union Baptist Church
1921 Main Street, Hartford
8:30-9:30 a.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
9:00-10:00 a.m. - House of Bread (not open on first Sunday of the month)
27 Chestnut Street, Hartford
4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street, Hartford
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church
1324 Chapel Street, New Haven
12:00-1:00 p.m. - Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley Street, Willimantic
12:00-1:00 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington
12:30-1:30 p.m. - Church Street East/Christ Church Cathedral
45 Church Street, Hartford
2 p.m. - Salvation Army/Hartford Citadel
225 Washington Street, Hartford
4:00-5:30 p.m. St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church
285 Church Street, Hartford
5:00-6:00 p.m. - United Church of Chester
29 West Main Street, Chester
5:30-6:30 p.m. - The Community Kitchen of Torrington
220 Prospect St, Torrington