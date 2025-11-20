© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

From trash to table: How CT is working to tackle a growing waste crisis

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 20, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Domingo Medina chops food scraps that his workers hauled in to a lot where his business makes compost. Medina runs Peels & Wheels Composting, which uses bicycle trailers to pick up food scraps from subscribers around New Haven, Conn. The compost is then given to subscribers or donated to local community gardens. Medina says it’s important to get organic materials that will otherwise be burned or sent to a landfill out of the wastestream. “Organic residues are a resource, it’s not waste,” he said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Domingo Medina chops food scraps that his workers hauled in to a lot where his business makes compost. Medina runs Peels & Wheels Composting, which uses bicycle trailers to pick up food scraps from subscribers around New Haven, Conn. The compost is then given to subscribers or donated to local community gardens. Medina says it's important to get organic materials that will otherwise be burned or sent to a landfill out of the wastestream. "Organic residues are a resource, it's not waste," he said.

Many Americans are feeling the pressure of rising grocery bills. Meanwhile, an estimated $550 million worth of food will go to waste this Thanksgiving alone. That’s according to the nonprofit ReFed.

This hour, we’ll hear about statewide efforts to reduce, reuse and rethink what we throw away.

And later, we’ll hear from experts on the front lines of food recovery — people working to get good food out of landfills and onto kitchen tables instead.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
