Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of Audacious, hosted by Chion Wolf.

Growing up in Germany, she lived in several European countries before deciding to call Connecticut her home in 2014. With a fierce love for words and a background in internal auditing, she found her dream job at Connecticut Public.

When Jessica is not looking for audacious stories and guests, you might find her writing poetry, trying to perfect the execution of her grandma’s apple cake recipe, or creating moments of calm in this fast-spinning, beautiful world.