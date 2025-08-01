Rethinking funerals with the Coffin Confessor, living eulogies, and designer caskets

What do you want your funeral to look like?

For Bill Edgar, it’s about crashing someone else’s - with their permission - to reveal secrets they didn’t dare share while alive.

For Dr. Matt Morgan, it meant holding his own living funeral in the mountains with his closest friends.

And for Ghanaian artist Jacob Ashong, it’s about crafting fantasy coffins shaped like cars, animals, and anything else that captures a life.

In this episode, our guests take us deep into what it means to rethink death, legacy and the rituals we create to say goodbye.

GUESTS:



Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss.

