Audacious with Chion Wolf

Rethinking funerals with the Coffin Confessor, living eulogies, and designer caskets

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Coco CooleyIsaac MossChion Wolf
Published August 1, 2025 at 10:11 AM EDT
Funeral in rain.
1 of 9  — Funeral in rain
Funeral in rain.
C.J. Burton / The Image Bank RF / Getty Images
Bill Edgar is “The Coffin Confessor,” based in Australia. He carries out the wishes of the deceased and is also the author of “The Coffin Confessor“ and “The Afterlife Confessional“.
2 of 9  — bill edgar Penguin Random House Australia.JPG
Bill Edgar is “The Coffin Confessor,” based in Australia. He carries out the wishes of the deceased and is also the author of “The Coffin Confessor“ and “The Afterlife Confessional“.
Dr. Matt Morgan is an intensive care doctor from Wales and author of “A Second Act: What Nearly Dying Teaches Us About Really Living“.
3 of 9  — Matt Morgan photo.jpg
Dr. Matt Morgan is an intensive care doctor from Wales and author of “A Second Act: What Nearly Dying Teaches Us About Really Living“.
An octopus coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
4 of 9  — PAAJOE1.jpg
An octopus coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
Paa Joe Coffin Works
Conan O'Brien with Paa Joe Coffin Works.
5 of 9  — PAAJOE2.jpg
Conan O'Brien with Paa Joe Coffin Works.
Paa Joe Coffin Works
A shark coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
6 of 9  — PAAJOE4.jpg
A shark coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
Paa Joe Coffin Works
A hawk coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
7 of 9  — PAAJOE3.jpg
A hawk coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
Paa Joe Coffin Works
A butterfly coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
8 of 9  — PAAJOE5.jpg
A butterfly coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
Paa Joe Coffin Works
A sewing machine coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
9 of 9  — PAAJOE7.jpg
A sewing machine coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.
A sewing machine coffin by Paa Joe Coffin Works.

What do you want your funeral to look like?

For Bill Edgar, it’s about crashing someone else’s - with their permission - to reveal secrets they didn’t dare share while alive.

For Dr. Matt Morgan, it meant holding his own living funeral in the mountains with his closest friends.

And for Ghanaian artist Jacob Ashong, it’s about crafting fantasy coffins shaped like cars, animals, and anything else that captures a life.

In this episode, our guests take us deep into what it means to rethink death, legacy and the rituals we create to say goodbye.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss. 

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Coco Cooley
Coco Cooley is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. She is a current Wesleyan student studying Anthropology and Sociology, while pursuing an Anthropology thesis about Renaissance Faires. She also enjoys cooking, watching bad television, and swimming in non-ocean bodies of water.
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a Talk Show Production Intern for summer 2025. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking, and embarking on epic quests.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
