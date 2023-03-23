Views from the end: David Meyers

When you know you’re months, maybe weeks away from your own death, what do you most want people to know?

As the first in a series of conversations with people near the end of their lives, we get to know David Meyers. He’s a physician who was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2018. Hear his reflections on life, love, and what really matters.

An extended version of this conversation is available in your podcast feed.

GUEST:



Dr. David Meyers: A physician living in the Washington, DC area. He is currently in hospice after being diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2018

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!