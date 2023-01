Khaleel Rahman is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.

He fell in love with radio and long-form storytelling while interning for WNPR in 2020. He enjoyed the experience so much he vowed to return two and a half years later. When he’s not working on Audacious, he’s writing jokes for online comedy sites like The Onion and Reductress. Follow him on Twitter @krahman333.