The magic never ends for Disney adults
ENTERTAINMENT-US-DISNEY-D23-EXPO
A woman jumps into the money pit at the Duck Tales exhibit during the D23 expo fan convention at the Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on July 15, 2017.
AFP Contributor / Getty Images
Abby Brone's tattoo.
Abby Brone's tattoo.
Abby Brone with her mom and sister (and Winnie the Pooh) at the Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom.
Abby Brone with her mom and sister (and Winnie the Pooh) at the Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom.
Abby at the famous purple wall in Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom.
Abby at the famous purple wall in Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom.
Eric Aasen and Kim Breen in 2013 with their children, Matthew and Claire, on Main Street (with Cinderella Castle in background) at Magic Kingdom in Disney World.
Eric Aasen and Kim Breen in 2013 with their children, Matthew and Claire, on Main Street (with Cinderella Castle in background) at Magic Kingdom in Disney World.
Jeff Reitz set a Guinness World Record for "Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland", which was between January 1, 2012 to March 13, 2020, totaling 2,995 days.
Jeff Reitz set a Guinness World Record for "Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland", which was between January 1, 2012 to March 13, 2020, totaling 2,995 days.
Erin Dugan is the President of the Opera House Players in Enfield, where she and Zach met during an audition for Beauty and the Beast. Zach is a voice over actor who voiced characters for Disney World attractions.
Erin Dugan is the President of the Opera House Players in Enfield, where she and Zach met during an audition for Beauty and the Beast. Zach is a voice over actor who voiced characters for Disney World attractions.
Rozy Ambler is a collector of all things Disney, including ears, mugs, and bags. She is followed by 1.2 million people on TikTok where she shares her love of Disney, and advocates for better mental health.
Rozy Ambler is a collector of all things Disney, including ears, mugs, and bags. She is followed by 1.2 million people on TikTok where she shares her love of Disney, and advocates for better mental health.
Katie Charter has a sleeve of Disney tattoos. Her tattooist is Clairy Floofs Tattoo in the UK.
Katie Charter has a sleeve of Disney tattoos. Her tattooist is Clairy Floofs Tattoo in the UK.
Katie Charter's sleeve of Disney tattoos. Her tattooist is Clairy Floofs Tattoo in the UK.
Katie Charter's sleeve of Disney tattoos. Her tattooist is Clairy Floofs Tattoo in the UK.
Hey, kids! Did you know there are grown ups who are just as obsessed with Disney as you?
There's an adult out there who has full-sleeve tattoos of Disney characters, another who’s spent tens of thousands of dollars on merch, and one guy even set a world record for visiting Disneyland for almost 3,000 days in a row!
Those are just some of the Disney adults you’ll meet on today’s show.
This episode originally aired on May 4, 2023.
GUESTS:
- Eric Aasen: Executive editor at Connecticut Public
- Abby Brone: Statewide housing reporter for Connecticut Public
- Jeff Reitz: Set a Guinness World Record for "Most Consecutive Visits To Disneyland", which was between January 1, 2012 to March 13, 2020, totaling 2,995 days
- Erin Dugan & Zach Bakken: Erin Dugan is the President of the Opera House Players in Enfield, where she and Zach met during an audition for Beauty and the Beast. Zach is a voice over actor who voiced characters for Disney World attractions
- Rozy Ambler: A collector of all things Disney, including ears, mugs, and bags. She is followed by 1.2 million people on TikTok where she shares her love of Disney, and advocates for better mental health
- AJ Wolfe: Operates the Disney Food Blog, followed by over three million people on social media
- Katie Charter: Social worker in Leicester, UK, who has a sleeve of Disney characters on her left arm. Her tattoo artist is Clairy Floofs Tattoo
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
