Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public Broadcasting.

She is the winner of a 2021 Gracie Award, from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, for her episode, Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories.

She is also a recipient of the The Advocate's Champions of Pride 2021 as an "unsung hero who is making inroads for LGBTQ+ people in their fields of work and in their communities every day despite the risks or challenges."

Previously, she produced and hosted The Mouth-Off - a live storytelling event at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, and a live advice show at Sea Tea Improv's underground comedy theater, called Asking for a Friend with Chion Wolf.

Chion is a an animator, and a stop-motion enthusiast. She is also on the Board of Directors for Night Fall, Inc., a yearly Hartford-based public performance with Anne Cubberly's giant puppets, dancers, and music, and she is the founder of Pedal to the Medal, a bike ride that benefits Hartford's non-profit, educational bicycle store, BiCi Co.

Wolf is a founding member of the Hartford-based marching band, the Hartford Hot Several, where she plays the trash can bass drum. Chion is also a certified judge with the International Chili Society, and is unapologetic about her love for onions.

