Chion WolfHost / Producer, Audacious
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public Broadcasting.
She is the winner of a 2021 Gracie Award, from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, for her episode, Going Flat, or Building New Breasts: Two Women’s Post-Mastectomy Stories.
She is also a recipient of the The Advocate's Champions of Pride 2021 as an "unsung hero who is making inroads for LGBTQ+ people in their fields of work and in their communities every day despite the risks or challenges."
Previously, she produced and hosted The Mouth-Off - a live storytelling event at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, and a live advice show at Sea Tea Improv's underground comedy theater, called Asking for a Friend with Chion Wolf.
Chion is a an animator, and a stop-motion enthusiast. She is also on the Board of Directors for Night Fall, Inc., a yearly Hartford-based public performance with Anne Cubberly's giant puppets, dancers, and music, and she is the founder of Pedal to the Medal, a bike ride that benefits Hartford's non-profit, educational bicycle store, BiCi Co.
Wolf is a founding member of the Hartford-based marching band, the Hartford Hot Several, where she plays the trash can bass drum. Chion is also a certified judge with the International Chili Society, and is unapologetic about her love for onions.
On this episode of Audacious, what does it take to go through the audition process and get on those shows? Meet three people who did just that and get some life advice from those iconic soundstages.
On this episode of Audacious: 2021 was chock full of surprises. So in honor of this most unusual time period, we’re bringing you some of the most thought-provoking, funny, emotional, inspiring, Audacious conversations of the year.
On this episode of Audacious, you’re gonna meet eight young people who think and act BIG in this swirling, chaotic, beautiful, beastly world.
On this episode of Audacious, meet people from Connecticut who’ve done bold, brave things - including a man who went from completely paralyzed to running a gauntlet, a young person who planned her town’s first pride parade, and Hartford’s first troubadour, and flow artist.
On this episode of Audacious, when you accidentally kill someone, there are almost no resources on the planet for how to move forward with your life. Hear from one woman who found a way. Plus, a novelist who found a path to peace by writing a memoir about the accidental death he was involved in.
This hour on Audacious, Chion talks with guests about what it's like to leave your home country to make a life in a new one? Plus, a conversation with the first African-American full-face transplant recipient about being part of what he calls the “disabled diaspora”.
Whether you’re superstitious or, as Michael Scott from The Office says, “a little stitious”, in this episode of Audacious about superstitions, you’ll learn a lot about humanity.
On this episode of Audacious, meet a woman who is able to smell cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, TB, and Parkinson’s.Plus, hear from two women who have found different ways of getting through life with highly sensitive senses of smell.
In honor of Veterans Day, hear stories from transgender vets. Ninety-nine-year-old Robina Asti talks with Audacious host Chion Wolf about life during and after WWII. Plus, what it’s like to be out as trans in the military before and after the Trump era.
On this episode of Audacious: There are the common allergies like pollen, peanuts, and certain medications. But what if you had a bad reaction to water? To sunlight? And to exercise (seriously)?