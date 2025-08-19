© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The unfolding evolution of origami

By Chion Wolf
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Catherine Falls
/
Moment RF via Getty Images

How do you make a 100-meter telescope that folds down to three meters so you can tuck it inside a space vehicle? How do you make a heart stent that folds out inside the human body? In each case, researchers have turned to masters of origami, the thousand-year-old art of paper folding.

This hour, a look at how paper folding went from a quaint, simple hobby to an extensive form of art that can achieve hundreds of intricate folds. Plus: the ways origami is used beyond the art world, in mathematics, science, and technology.

GUESTS:

  • Erik Demaine: Professor of computer science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Robert J. Lang: The author of co-author of more than 20 books on origami art and design

Colin McEnroe, Betsy Kaplan, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired March 13, 2014.

