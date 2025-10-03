© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside the legal fight to reinstate Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board members

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published October 3, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
FILE: Power and communication lines are seen on a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on December 31, 2024. A major power outage plunged much of Puerto Rico into darkness Tuesday, with the US island territory's electric utility saying restoration could take up to two days.
RIicardo Arduengo
/
AFP/Getty Images
FILE: Power and communication lines are seen on a dark street in San Juan, Puerto Rico after a major power outage hit the island on December 31, 2024. A major power outage plunged much of Puerto Rico into darkness with the US island territory's electric utility saying restoration could take up to two days. President Donald Trump dismissed six of seven members of the board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances in the midst of the board restructuring the debt owed to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA.

President Donald Trump dismissed six of seven members of the board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances in August.

Since then, it’s been a bit of a waiting game to see who gets a say in the board’s next, and biggest, project yet: restructuring the debt owed to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA.

“The reality of the electric system, the bad system that Puerto Rico has — all the problems that they had were aggravated after Hurricane Maria,” said El Nuevo Día correspondent José A. Delgado. “So Puerto Rico is really, you know, very scared of what can happen next.”

Delgado reports from Washington, D.C. for the newspaper based in Guaynabo, near San Juan.

Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board was established under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, known as PROMESA, during the Obama administration. In the almost decade since, the board signed a deal to pull Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy, cutting the island’s crushing debt to less than a quarter of what it was in 2016: from $33 billion to $7.4 billion.

Some people thought that it may take a decade to restore the local government to Puerto Rico, but right now, we don't see an end,” Delgado said. “And there is a lot of preoccupation that the end cannot be as good … because the new board can propose a solution that will harm Puerto Rico more, in terms of the electricity system.”

The board’s last large and looming task is figuring out what to do about PREPA. The island owes billions to energy bondholders, though the total figure ranges depending on who you ask.

The board had proposed a payment plan recouping $2.6 billion to PREPA, but the majority share of bondholders is asking for the full amount, plus interest, to the tune of $12 billion.

“In Puerto Rico, the main fear is that Trump will choose to appoint only board directors who favor the bond holders who were objecting to the agreement and calling for the board members’ removal,” Delgado said.

If Trump appoints board members who are sympathetic to that big financial ask, Delgado said, electric bills for Puerto Rico residents could sky rocket. Politico’s estimate is a 40% hike per kilowatt hour, bringing it to more than $0.32. By comparison, Connecticut, at fifth highest electric rate in the nation as of July of this year, is just under $0.28 per kilowatt hour.

The future board’s make up in question

Three of the former board members, Arthur J. Gonzalez, Andrew G. Biggs and Betty A. Rosa, have filed a lawsuit claiming the president did not have the right to remove them, since they feel the board is a territorial — not federal — entity.

PROMESA does authorize that “the President may remove any member of the Oversight Board only for cause,” but no cause has been given for the firings.

Federal judge María Antongiorgi-Jordán in San Juan was expected to rule on the matter on Wednesday, but has yet to confirm or overturn the decision.

If overturned, it will be up to Trump to decide the new board members, who will then have to be approved by the U.S. Senate, which is majority Republican.
Tags
News LatinoPuerto Rico
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.