© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT judge issues $25 million judgement against Johnson and Johnson

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published October 3, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
FILE: A container of Johnson's baby powder made by Johnson and Johnson sits on a table on July 13, 2018 in San Francisco, California. A Missouri jury has ordered pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson to pay $4.69 billion in damages to 22 women who claim that they got ovarian cancer from Johnson's baby powder.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
FILE: A container of Johnson's baby powder made by Johnson and Johnson sits on a table on July 13, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson could pay $25 million as a result of a lawsuit filed by a Somers, CT man who claims his terminal illness resulted from the company’s famed baby powder product.

Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson could pay an additional $10 million as a result of a lawsuit filed by a Somers, CT man who claims his terminal illness resulted from the company’s famed baby powder product.

A judge at Bridgeport Superior Court increased the verdict amount for a total of $25 million on October 1. The additional amount comes nearly a year after a jury initially awarded Evan Plotkin $15 million. But attorneys for Johnson & Johnson say they plan to appeal.

Plotkin sued in 2021, claiming he developed the rare cancer Mesothelioma, after using Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder, which his suit claimed, knowingly sold products containing asbestos. Mesothelioma affects the lungs, and other organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Plotkin’s attorneys at Dean Omar Branham Shirley LLP, including Trey Branham praised the new verdict amount.

“He and we are grateful that the judge read the opinion and did what the judge thought was right,” Branham said.

Branham said the $25 million amount is close to what Plotkin originally asked for, which was $30 million. The jury’s initial $15 million award was for compensatory damages, Branham said. The additional $10 million is for punitive damages.

Plotkin alleged in his complaint, the company knew its baby powder contained tremolite, a type of asbestos. The complaint states that Johnson & Johnson was aware of the link between asbestos and mesothelioma.

Johnson &Johnson issued a statement soon after the firm announced the amount increases.

“We will immediately appeal the erroneous rulings by the trial judge that prevented us from sharing critical facts with the jury that demonstrate the plaintiff's exceedingly rare form of mesothelioma was not caused by talcum powder,” said Erik Haas, Worldwide Head of Litigation, Johnson & Johnson.

The company also referred to a separate trial in South Carolina, where a jury ruled in favor of the company for a trial similarly alleging it sold products causing cancer. Johnson & Johnson criticized the lawsuits as being based on “junk science.”

Branham disputed those claims, citing similar verdicts across the country ruling against the company.

"It's frustrating when a company like Johnson &Johnson, who you know rests its reputation on taking care of mothers and babies, continues to deny what is the abject truth,” Branham said.

Johnson & Johnson announced in 2022 it would fully switch to cornstarch based baby powder products by 2023, saying it did so as part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, simplifying product offerings, and meeting consumer needs among others. The release stated its talc based powder was safe and did not cause cancer.
News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.