What's up with offshore wind in New England? Here's a map

When it comes to the U.S. offshore wind industry, big changes are underway.

Since re-taking office in late January, President Trump has worked to make good on a campaign promise to “end” the industry. He’s issued a flurry of executive actions, including one that directed all federal agencies to stop issuing new permits to projects in development. He signed a bill into law that eliminates important tax credits for wind developers. And his administration handed down several stop-work orders to projects under construction, though some of those were later reversed, or overturned by a court.

It’s a lot to keep track of, especially here in New England, where there are 14 offshore wind lease areas with several projects that are either under construction or close to starting construction. So we made a map to help.

Scroll below the map for a more detailed explanation of what these projects entail and their status.

New England Wind 1 and 2

Status: Pre-construction development

Location: 20 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard

Connects to land: New England Wind 1 will connect in Barnstable, Mass. There’s no connection point yet for New England Wind 2.

Developer: Avangrid

Number of turbines: Up to 129

Power generation: Up to 1,870 megawatts, or about what’s needed to power 1 million homes.

Sells electricity to: The first phase of the project, New England Wind 1, is expected to sell 791 megawatts to Massachusetts. Negotiations over this power contract have been delayed several times because of federal uncertainty.

Federal approval granted: July 2024

How the Trump administration has affected this project: On Sept. 3, the administration announced its intention to reconsider a key permit for New England Wind. The government wrote in court documents that it expects to file a motion by Oct. 18 to revoke the projects’ Construction and Operations Plan, the last major federal permit an offshore wind project needs.

The project’s developers had planned to start construction in 2025 and begin producing power in 2029.

Revolution Wind

Status: Under construction

Location: 15 miles south of Rhode Island, 12 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard

Connects to land: North Kingstown, R.I.

Developer: Ørsted and Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables

Number of turbines: 65

Power generation: Up to 704 megawatts, or about what’s needed to power 350,000 homes

Sells electricity to: Rhode Island and Connecticut

Federal approval granted: November 2023

How the Trump administration has affected this project: On Aug. 22, the U.S. Interior Department halted construction on Revolution Wind because of unspecified national security concerns. At the time of the order, the project was 80% complete.

On Sept. 4, Ørsted sued the government and asked for a preliminary injunction so construction could resume. Connecticut and Rhode Island filed a similar lawsuit.

On Sept. 22, a federal judge sided with Ørsted and temporarily lifted the stop-work order. The company resumed construction the same week.

Barring any future disruptions, the project is expected to come online in early 2026.

SouthCoast Wind 1 and 2

Status: Paused

Location: 20 miles south of Nantucket

Connects to land: SouthCoast Wind 1 will connect in Somerset, Mass. There’s no connection point yet for SouthCoast 2.

Developer: Ocean Winds

Number of turbines: Up to 141

Power generation: Up to 2,400 megawatts, or about what’s needed to power 840,000 homes in the region

Sells electricity to: The first phase of the project, SouthCoast 1, is expected to sell 1,287 megawatts of power to Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Negotiations over this power contract have been delayed several times because of federal uncertainty.

Federal approval granted: SouthCoast got its major federal approval in January 2025, but it still needed three minor federal permits when Trump took office. The new administration paused all permitting for offshore wind on Jan. 20, so the project is in limbo.

How the Trump administration has affected this project: This project cannot move forward because of the permitting freeze, and it could soon lose that key permit it was granted at the end of the Biden administration.

On Sept. 19, the administration asked a federal judge for permission to revoke SouthCoast Wind’s Construction and Operation Plan, which is the last major federal permit an offshore wind project needs before it can start putting turbines in the water. A decision on the matter is expected soon.

South Fork Wind

Status: Fully operational since March 2024

Location: 35 miles east of Long Island

Connects to land: East Hampton, N.Y.

Developer: Ørsted and Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables

Number of turbines: 12

Power generation: Up to 132 megawatts, or about what’s needed to power 70,000 homes

Sells electricity to: New York

Federal approval granted: January 2022

How the Trump administration has affected this project: So far, South Fork Wind has not been directly affected by any of the Trump administration’s offshore wind policies or regulation changes.

Sunrise Wind

Status: Under construction

Location: 30 miles east of Long Island

Connects to land: Smith Point, N.Y.

Developer: Ørsted

Number of turbines: 84

Power generation: Up to 924 megawatts, or about what’s needed to power 600,000 homes

Sells electricity to: New York

Federal approval granted: June 2024

How the Trump administration has affected this project: So far, this project has not been directly affected by any of the Trump administration’s offshore wind policies or regulation changes.

Vineyard Wind 1

Status: Under construction and generating some power. As of July 2025, the project had 23 fully-installed turbines, 17 of which were generating power.

Location: 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard

Connects to land: Barnstable, Mass.

Developer: 50-50 partnership between Avangrid and Vineyard Offshore

Number of turbines: 62

Power generation: Up to 806 megawatts, or about what’s needed to power 400,000 homes

Sells electricity to: Massachusetts

Federal approval granted: May 2021

How the Trump administration has affected this project: So far, this project has not been directly affected by any of the Trump administration’s offshore wind policies or regulation changes.

Other projects in region

The following projects are in the early stages of development:

Starboard Wind

Beacon Wind

Vineyard Wind 2

Avangrid’s lease areas in the Gulf of Maine

Invenergy’s lease areas in the Gulf of Maine

How the Trump administration has affected these projects: Because of the federal freeze on offshore wind permitting, they have effectively been on pause since Trump took office.

