© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More money spent on gas and more air pollution: what’s at stake if fuel economy standards are rolled back

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:41 PM EST
Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes speaks at a gathering of advocates and lawmakers to urge the Trump administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to halt plans to roll back environmental and clean air regulations on March 18, 2025. (Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public)
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes speaks at a gathering of advocates and lawmakers to urge the Trump administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to halt plans to roll back environmental and clean air regulations on March 18, 2025. (Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public)

Connecticut residents could be forced to make more trips to the gas station and deal with more air pollution. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of fuel economy standards that would make new motor vehicles less fuel efficient.

The Biden era rule requires a fuel efficiency increase by 2% every year for motor vehicles produced between 2027 and 2031. The proposed rollback would lower that rate to half a percentage.

Governor Ned Lamont criticized the move by the Trump administration, saying it would mean more trips to the gas station for Connecticut drivers.

“At a time when American consumers are already struggling with high costs, this action by the federal administration will hit consumers in the wallet, resulting in cars that are less fuel efficient and more trips to the gas station,” Lamont said in a statement.

Federal fuel economy standards have saved households an average of $630 to $840 a year, according to Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner Katie Dykes.

“In addition to increasing expenses on gas, the roll back will have other harmful impacts, including increased air pollution,” Dykes said in a statement.

More than 2.7 million vehicles are registered in Connecticut with cars and trucks accounting for almost 70% of the state’s smog-forming emissions and almost 35% of its climate pollution.

Air quality in Connecticut exceeded federal health-based standards for ozone, the main component of smog, on 23 days in 2024 and 22 days this year.

Dr. Richard Hill, a pulmonologist in Waterbury and chair of the American Lung Association board of directors, said a rollback will cause more people to develop asthma.

“We'll see more people with chronic lung disease who go to the emergency room in the hospital and we'll see more people that die. We need to do whatever we can to decrease air pollution. This is a step in the wrong direction,” Hill said.

“These changes that, percentage-wise, seem small are a tremendous amount of pollutants and anything we can do to foster a transition to clean fuel cars quicker is going to be best for the environment and for public health,” Hill said.

The proposed rule is open for public comment until mid-January.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public 
Tags
News Latest News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.