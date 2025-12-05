© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yale hints at layoffs to help pay for endowment tax hike under the Trump administration

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published December 5, 2025 at 1:41 PM EST
Phelps Gate and archway at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Brooke Speakman
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
Phelps Gate and archway at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

Yale University this week informed faculty and staff there may need to be layoffs down the line, as the school continues tackling budget challenges amid federal actions. The issue stems from a major increase to university endowment taxes, enacted under President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans’ “One Big Beautiful Bill”.

The university estimates it will pay the federal government $300 million per year beginning in July 2026. The Trump administration raised the endowment tax from 1.4% up to 8% on investment gains under the federal policy signed into law in July, as The Yale Daily News reported. Yale must pay the maximum tax, with its endowment valued at over $44 billion dollars.

Cost-cutting measures such as retirement incentives and a three-month hiring freeze, among other moves have already been in the works at Yale. The budget update from the Office of the Provost Wednesday said that’s helped but, “cannot make up for the significant long-term reduction in funds that support students, faculty, and staff.”

This fall the university also requested three-year budget plans from each school and unit, to tackle the rest of the funding gaps. In the update to faculty and staff on Wednesday, Provost Scott Strobel said more staff reductions may also be needed.

“Nearly two-thirds of the university’s expenses relate to compensation and benefits,” Strobel said in the written announcement. “Unfortunately, this means several units may need to meet their budget targets by reducing their workforce. We are hopeful that most reductions can be accomplished by eliminating open positions and through regular turnover and retirement incentives.”

Daniel Martinez HoSang is on the executive committee of the Yale chapter of American Association of University Professors (AAUP). He said people understand these are all difficult budget choices, but that more faculty, students and staff deserve a say.

“I think there is a growing concern among faculty at Yale and other colleges and universities that the problem is not a recognition about the crisis we're likely to face, but it's the very, very uneven ways that faculty, students, staff and others are allowed to participate in decisions about what the impact and consequences of these budget reductions will be,” said Martinez HoSang, a professor of American studies and political science.

He said there need to be better ways for people to weigh in.

“Other than a small number of faculty who might have appointments in these committees, many faculty feel kind of in the dark about these processes,” Martinez HoSang added.

Yale’s budget challenges also extend beyond the university, since the school gives tens of millions of dollars in annual funding to the city of New Haven. As Yale Daily news reported, the city of New Haven and Yale are in negotiations about financial contributions in fiscal year 2027, which is slated to decrease by $8 million.
Tags
News Latest NewsLatest News
Michayla Savitt
Having grown up in southern New England, Michayla is proud to help tell stories about Connecticut as CT Public’s state government reporter. In her role, Michayla examines how state policy decisions impact people across the Nutmeg State. Since joining the content team in 2022, she’s covered topics as varied as affordability, human services, health, climate change, caregiving and education. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.

See stories by Michayla Savitt

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.