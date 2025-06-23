NPR Climate Change

-
An intense and nearly historic weather pattern is cooking much of America under a dangerous heat dome this week with triple-digit temperatures in places that haven't been so hot in more than a decade.
Divers are getting excited about the planned sinking of the SS United States. The once glorious luxury ocean liner is slated to become a coral reef.
High humidity can make it tough for your body to cool down. As most of the country braces for extreme temperatures, a doctor shares advice on how to cool down when the humidity is working against you.
Climate-related storms are becoming more frequent and severe. NPR and PBS FRONTLINE investigate the forces keeping communities from building back in a way that protects them from the next storm.
Author Dan Rubinstein paddled from Ottawa to New York City and back to understand how being near water benefits people. His book is called "Water Borne."
The FCC has delayed implementing its multilingual emergency alerts system — making non-English speakers vulnerable during climate disasters.
Here & Now's Chris Bentley and Peter O'Dowd spent a week reporting on the Mississippi River.
Copenhagen is expected to receive 30% more rainfall by the end of the century. The city is responding with a massive long-term adaptation plan.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with John Kerry, former secretary of state and Biden-era climate envoy, about the 2025 UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France.
The Trump administration plans to get rid of all limits on climate-warming pollution from the nation's fossil fuel power plants. Fossil fuel interests hailed the proposal, which likely faces legal challenges from environmental groups.