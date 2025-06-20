Roller skating as community, competition, and transformation
Remember how fun roller skating was as a kid? Well, the adults you’ll meet this hour are still having a good time on roller skates, but they take that fun to the next level!
Takina Pollack Shafer brings pop-up skating events to her hometown of Bridgeport, CT, where she creates space for people of all stripes to forget their worries and experience the joy of roller skating. It’s a pop-up with a purpose.
You'll also meet the 2024 Men’s National Jam Skating Champion, LeRoy Mcsmith, and the designer known as “Rollerman.” He invented a full-body suit covered in wheels: hands, elbows, chest, back, even his butt. He puts the suit on, lays down and bombs down mountains at speeds around 70 miles an hour.
Suggested episodes:
- Extreme ironing, cheese rolling, and shin kicking: The world of weird sports
- From wingsuit BASE jumping to record-breaking South Pole expeditions with Ellen Brennan Frat and Liv Arnesen
GUESTS:
- Takina Pollock Shafer: Owner of Skateport in Bridgeport, CT, a pop-up designed to spread and support the culture of roller skating in Connecticut
- LeRoy Mcsmith: Athletic skater and the Men’s National Jam Skating Champion 2024
- Jean-Yves Blondeau aka Rollerman: Inventor of the Buggy Rollin wheel suit, a full-body armored jumpsuit outfitted with dozens of small inline-style wheels placed on the major joints, the torso, and the back
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.