Audacious with Chion Wolf

Roller skating as community, competition, and transformation

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:11 AM EDT
Takina Pollock Shafer, founder of Skateport Bridgeport, stands for a portrait at Foolproof Brewing as skaters start to hit the floors for the pop-up skating party.
Takina Pollock Shafer, founder of Skateport Bridgeport, stands for a portrait at Foolproof Brewing as skaters start to hit the floors for the pop-up skating party.
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Takina Pollock Shafer, founder of Skateport Bridgeport, stands for a portrait at Foolproof Brewing as skaters start to hit the floors for the pop-up skating party. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Takina Pollock Shafer, founder of Skateport Bridgeport, stands for a portrait at Foolproof Brewing as skaters start to hit the floors for the pop-up skating party. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Christine Myers Keitt — who goes by "rollerdreamz" on social media - hits the pop-up rink at Foolproof Brewing on April 29, 2025. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Christine Myers Keitt — who goes by “rollerdreamz” on social media - hits the pop-up rink at Foolproof Brewing on April 29, 2025. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Peter Cloudass, of Stratford, Conn. (background center) said he skated as a kid, but fell out of practice until about three years ago when he started coming to the Skateport pop-up parties in Bridgeport. "My wife and I were like, let's go out and do something, it was either bowling or roller skating," he said. Now he practices his moves with confidence, and encourages novices to get on the rink. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Peter Cloudass, of Stratford, Conn. (background center) said he skated as a kid, but fell out of practice until about three years ago when he started coming to the Skateport pop-up parties in Bridgeport. “My wife and I were like, let’s go out and do something, it was either bowling or roller skating,” he said. Now he practices his moves with confidence, and encourages novices to get on the rink. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Peter Cloudass, of Stratford, Conn. skates alongside Theresa Lang as she gets here bearings on the rink. "It's a learning curve" Cloudass said, sharing that he wasn't able to do any complex moves until about 2 and half years of practicing. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Peter Cloudass, of Stratford, Conn. skates alongside Theresa Lang as she gets here bearings on the rink. “It’s a learning curve” Cloudass said, sharing that he wasn’t able to do any complex moves until about 2 and half years of practicing. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
Takina Pollock Shafer, founder of Skateport Bridgeport, helps a skater strap get situated with skate trainer as the pop-up rink at Foolproof Brewing starts to come to life on April 29, 2025. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Takina Pollock Shafer, founder of Skateport Bridgeport, helps a skater strap get situated with skate trainer as the pop-up rink at Foolproof Brewing starts to come to life on April 29, 2025. (Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public)
Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public
LeRoy Mcsmith is an athletic skater and the Men's National Jam Skating Champion 2024.
LeRoy Mcsmith is an athletic skater and the Men’s National Jam Skating Champion 2024.
Jean-Yves Blondeau aka Rollerman is the inventor of the Buggy Rollin wheel suit, a full-body armored jumpsuit outfitted with dozens of small inline-style wheels placed on the major joints, the torso, and the back.
Jean-Yves Blondeau aka Rollerman is the inventor of the Buggy Rollin wheel suit, a full-body armored jumpsuit outfitted with dozens of small inline-style wheels placed on the major joints, the torso, and the back.

Remember how fun roller skating was as a kid? Well, the adults you’ll meet this hour are still having a good time on roller skates, but they take that fun to the next level!

Takina Pollack Shafer brings pop-up skating events to her hometown of Bridgeport, CT, where she creates space for people of all stripes to forget their worries and experience the joy of roller skating. It’s a pop-up with a purpose.

You'll also meet the 2024 Men’s National Jam Skating Champion, LeRoy Mcsmith, and the designer known as “Rollerman.” He invented a full-body suit covered in wheels: hands, elbows, chest, back, even his butt. He puts the suit on, lays down and bombs down mountains at speeds around 70 miles an hour.

GUESTS: 

  • Takina Pollock Shafer:  Owner of Skateport in Bridgeport, CT, a pop-up designed to spread and support the culture of roller skating in Connecticut
  • LeRoy Mcsmith: Athletic skater and the Men’s National Jam Skating Champion 2024 
  • Jean-Yves Blondeau aka Rollerman: Inventor of the Buggy Rollin wheel suit, a full-body armored jumpsuit outfitted with dozens of small inline-style wheels placed on the major joints, the torso, and the back

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
