From wingsuit BASE jumping to record-breaking South Pole expeditions with Ellen Brennan Frat and Liv Arnesen

What drives someone to ski solo across Antarctica or leap off cliffs in a wingsuit?

Meet Liv Arnesen, the first woman to ski alone and unsupported to the South Pole, and Ellen Brennan Frat, the ‘Fastest Flying Woman in the World.’

From battling -30°F winds to soaring at 100 mph, these women share their extraordinary journeys of courage, resilience, and pushing boundaries.

Suggested episodes:



GUESTS:



Ellen Brennan Frat : a wingsuit BASE jumper and extreme sports athlete based in France. She has become known as the ‘Fastest Flying Woman in the World’ due to her exceptional performances in wingsuit competitions

Liv Arnesen : a Norwegian polar explorer, educator, and lecturer. In 1994, she became the first woman to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole. In 2001, she and American polar explorer Ann Bancroft became the first women in history to sail and ski across Antarctica's landmass

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Carol Chen, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

