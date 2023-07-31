Below the surface: The stories behind underwater world records

On this episode of Audacious, you’ll meet two people who broke world records while underwater.

Budimir Šobat won a world record for holding his breath underwater for almost 25 minutes! What advice on breathing does he have for the rest of us?

Then, we connect with Dr. Joe Dituri, first as he was living in a hotel 30 feet below sea level for 100 days… And then after he resurfaces, setting the world record for the longest time living underwater.

GUESTS:



Budimir Šobat: Beat the Guinness World Record for Longest time breath held voluntarily underwater (male). He used 100% oxygen and went 24 minutes and 37.36 seconds without breathing

Beat the Guinness World Record for Longest time breath held voluntarily underwater (male). He used 100% oxygen and went 24 minutes and 37.36 seconds without breathing Dr. Joseph Dituri: To research the effects of long-term compression on the human body, he lived 30 feet underwater for 100 days at the Jules’ Undersea Lodge. This made him the Guinness World Record-holder for longest time spent living underwater

Dive into all of the nautical themed stories airing this week on Connecticut Public's original talk shows by visiting ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

Melody Rivera, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.