Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Below the surface: The stories behind underwater world records

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldChion Wolf
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
Dr. Joseph Dituri lived 30 feet underwater for 100 days at the Jules’ Undersea Lodge, making him the Guinness World Record-holder for longest time spent living underwater.
Budimir Šobat beat the Guinness World Record for Longest time breath held voluntarily underwater (male). He used 100% oxygen and went 24 minutes and 37.36 seconds without breathing.
Dr. Joseph Dituri researched the effects of long-term compression on the human body, as he lived 30 feet underwater for 100 days at the Jules Jules’ Undersea Lodge. This made him the Guinness World Record-holder for longest time spent living underwater.
On this episode of Audacious, you’ll meet two people who broke world records while underwater.

Budimir Šobat won a world record for holding his breath underwater for almost 25 minutes! What advice on breathing does he have for the rest of us?

Then, we connect with Dr. Joe Dituri, first as he was living in a hotel 30 feet below sea level for 100 days… And then after he resurfaces, setting the world record for the longest time living underwater.

GUESTS: 

Dive into all of the nautical themed stories airing this week on Connecticut Public's original talk shows by visiting ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

Melody Rivera, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to strategize digital audience growth and manage special projects.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
