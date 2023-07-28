NautiWeek: Diving into Connecticut’s shoreline and beyond

In Connecticut, you’re never far from the sea. To explore this coastal connection, Connecticut Public’s talk shows are diving deep into issues connected to Long Island Sound and beyond.

You’ll hear about winter-tolerant coral reefs and the comeback of the diamondback terrapin. We’ll unpack the impact of our local shellfish industry and celebrate the history of sea shanties. Learn what the ocean can tell us about how we’re treating the planet from a panel of experts, hear from a scientist who spent 100 days living underwater and so much more.

Listen to them all or jump to your favorite topics with our NautiWeek playlist!

New episodes will be added throughout the week of July 31!

NautiWeek Featured Episodes

Where We Live:



Connecticut coral could play a key role in climate resilience

Diamondback Terrapins are the gem of all turtles

Sturgeons return!

Exploring sea jellies on Connecticut's coastline and beyond



The Colin McEnroe Show:



Beneath The Surface: A Deep Dive Into Connecticut Shipwrecks

Shiver me timbers! A show about sea chanteys

Disrupted: What the ocean is telling us about our impact on the planet

The Wheelhouse: Horseshoe crabs and shellfish make waves at the State Capitol

Audacious with Chion Wolf: Below the surface: The stories behind underwater world records

Seasoned: Chef Reneé Touponce’s innovative approach to seafood, local clam shacks, and 'fish hunter' Valentine Thomas