© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NautiWeek: Diving into Connecticut’s shoreline and beyond

Photo of the Lynde Point Lighthouse in Old Saybrook with fog and choppy seas following a tropical storm.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Lynde Point Lighthouse, also known as the Saybrook Inner Lighthouse, near the mouth of the Connecticut River on Long Island Sound in Old Saybrook.

In Connecticut, you’re never far from the sea. To explore this coastal connection, Connecticut Public’s talk shows are diving deep into issues connected to Long Island Sound and beyond.

You’ll hear about winter-tolerant coral reefs and the comeback of the diamondback terrapin. We’ll unpack the impact of our local shellfish industry and celebrate the history of sea shanties. Learn what the ocean can tell us about how we’re treating the planet from a panel of experts, hear from a scientist who spent 100 days living underwater and so much more.

Listen to them all or jump to your favorite topics with our NautiWeek playlist!

New episodes will be added throughout the week of July 31! 

NautiWeek Featured Episodes 

Where We Live:

  • Connecticut coral could play a key role in climate resilience
  • Diamondback Terrapins are the gem of all turtles
  • Sturgeons return!
  • Exploring sea jellies on Connecticut's coastline and beyond

The Colin McEnroe Show:

  • Beneath The Surface: A Deep Dive Into Connecticut Shipwrecks 
  • Shiver me timbers! A show about sea chanteys

Disrupted: What the ocean is telling us about our impact on the planet

The Wheelhouse: Horseshoe crabs and shellfish make waves at the State Capitol

Audacious with Chion Wolf: Below the surface: The stories behind underwater world records

Seasoned: Chef Reneé Touponce’s innovative approach to seafood, local clam shacks, and 'fish hunter' Valentine Thomas

To learn more about Long Island Sound and the impact of climate change on our state, watch Cutline: Climate Change Along Connecticut's Coast.