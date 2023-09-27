Extreme ironing, cheese rolling, and shin kicking: The world of weird sports
Tired of the same old sports?
Well, listen to our show about weird sports!
Including extreme ironing, where people press their clothes at the top of volcanoes, in caves, even while hanging upside down in trees!
And there's cheese rolling, where people chase a cheese wheel which is barrelling down a steep hill.
And then there's the oh, so British sport of shin kicking! This is a centuries-old wrestling sport where opponents grab each other by the shoulders and kick the shin out of each other.
GUESTS:
- Florence Early: Four-time women’s cheese rolling champion, and star of the Netflix Documentary, "We Are The Champions: Episode 1"
- Pete "Buzzsaw" Holland: Shin Kicking referee or “stickler”. Shin kicking is a 400 year-old British wrestling sport in which players try to get each other to fall down by kicking each other in the shin
- Matthew Battley: New Zealand astrophysicist and extreme ironer. He has ironed on places such as mountains, active volcanoes and in lakes and caves
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
