Proposal would make it easier for CT farmers to hunt black bears

A new bill that would relax hunting regulations for farmers facing damage by black bears has the support of state environmental officials.

Although black bear hunting is not legal in Connecticut, a law passed in 2023 allows farmers to apply for a hunting permit if they can prove bears are threatening or damaging their crops or livestock.

But the process to obtain the permit takes time and farmers are experiencing "substantial losses” from bears while applying for the permit, according to written testimony submitted by Katie Dykes, commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

In order to obtain the permit, farmers must show they’ve attempted non-lethal methods first, like installing an electric fence, securing livestock at night, or using noise-making machines. In addition, farmers must meet with a wildlife biologist from DEEP to ensure non-lethal methods have been implemented correctly.

Since the law passed, 15 permits have been issued, resulting in the death of 28 bears, according to Justin Davis, chief of the Bureau of Natural Resources at DEEP.

“We’ve had relatively small number of folks using the program and very small number of bears taken,” Davis said at a public hearing held by the environment committee on Feb. 20.

The new bill would make two changes - farmers could receive a permit based on verified crop damage from the previous growing season and farmers with large cornfields would be exempt from having to try non-lethal methods first.

“Some of them have hundreds and maybe even thousands of acres of cornfields and it’s really not practical for them to be able to just purchase the equipment, all the staff to put it and maintain those electric fences,” said Jason Hawley, supervising wildlife biologist at DEEP.

“It’s really not reasonable for us to ask them to put that amount of money and time where if they’re doing that, they’re almost just breaking even,” Hawley said.

State Rep. Mike Demicco (D-Farmington) said the proposal sounded like a “small version” of a bear hunt.

“We’re going after bears who haven’t necessarily done anything,” Demicco said.

“The bear who is going to be taken this year, based on this anticipated permit, is not necessarily the bear or bears who caused the damage last year. And yet, they’re going to be the ones who are going to suffer the consequences. And it doesn’t seem right.”

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public