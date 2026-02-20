© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Proposal would make it easier for CT farmers to hunt black bears

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:42 PM EST
Connecticut State Representative Mike Demicco (left) asks Katie Dykes (right), Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, about proposed legislation aimed at expanding the nuisance killing of bears during a hearing of the Connecticut Legislature's Environment Committee February 20, 2026.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Representative Mike Demicco (left) asks Katie Dykes (right), Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, about proposed legislation aimed at expanding the nuisance killing of bears during a hearing of the Connecticut Legislature's Environment Committee February 20, 2026.

A new bill that would relax hunting regulations for farmers facing damage by black bears has the support of state environmental officials.

Although black bear hunting is not legal in Connecticut, a law passed in 2023 allows farmers to apply for a hunting permit if they can prove bears are threatening or damaging their crops or livestock.

But the process to obtain the permit takes time and farmers are experiencing "substantial losses” from bears while applying for the permit, according to written testimony submitted by Katie Dykes, commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

In order to obtain the permit, farmers must show they’ve attempted non-lethal methods first, like installing an electric fence, securing livestock at night, or using noise-making machines. In addition, farmers must meet with a wildlife biologist from DEEP to ensure non-lethal methods have been implemented correctly.

Since the law passed, 15 permits have been issued, resulting in the death of 28 bears, according to Justin Davis, chief of the Bureau of Natural Resources at DEEP.

“We’ve had relatively small number of folks using the program and very small number of bears taken,” Davis said at a public hearing held by the environment committee on Feb. 20.

The new bill would make two changes - farmers could receive a permit based on verified crop damage from the previous growing season and farmers with large cornfields would be exempt from having to try non-lethal methods first.

“Some of them have hundreds and maybe even thousands of acres of cornfields and it’s really not practical for them to be able to just purchase the equipment, all the staff to put it and maintain those electric fences,” said Jason Hawley, supervising wildlife biologist at DEEP.

“It’s really not reasonable for us to ask them to put that amount of money and time where if they’re doing that, they’re almost just breaking even,” Hawley said.

State Rep. Mike Demicco (D-Farmington) said the proposal sounded like a “small version” of a bear hunt.

“We’re going after bears who haven’t necessarily done anything,” Demicco said.

“The bear who is going to be taken this year, based on this anticipated permit, is not necessarily the bear or bears who caused the damage last year. And yet, they’re going to be the ones who are going to suffer the consequences. And it doesn’t seem right.”

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
Tags
News Latest News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.